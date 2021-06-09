If Arkansas Democrats need inspiration during this time in the political wilderness, they can look to the Republican in the Governor’s Mansion who lost his first three statewide races.
That’s coming from the state’s Democratic Party chairman, Michael John Gray of Augusta.
“To Gov. Hutchinson’s credit, had he quit after his first statewide loss, he wouldn’t be governor,” Gray said during a phone interview Monday. “Eventually they got behind him, and he won, and won two terms. … I disagree with some of his policy stuff, but (he’s) been a pretty good governor.”
Hutchinson first ran for the U.S. Senate at age 35 against Sen. Dale Bumpers in 1986, back when Democrats dominated Arkansas politics and Bumpers was almost unbeatable. Hutchinson managed less than 38 percent of the vote. He won 45 percent running against then-Lt. Governor Winston Bryant for attorney general in 1990. Then in 2006, he won less than 41 percent running for governor against then-Attorney General Mike Beebe. In between, he served from 1997 to 2003 in Congress representing Northwest Arkansas’ 3rd District, the one historically most friendly to Republicans.
For a century and a half, Arkansas was a heavily Democratic state. Hutchinson could have run as a Democrat as many other conservative and ambitious Arkansans did. He didn’t. In the end, he was rewarded for it when Arkansas flipped from Democrat to Republican.
Republicans are now the “cool kids,” Gray acknowledged. That party now controls every congressional seat, all statewide seats, and 78 percent of the Legislature.
Democrats are where Republicans were when Hutchinson was starting out. President Biden won less than 35 percent of the vote here in 2020. Democrats that year didn’t challenge Sen. Tom Cotton after their only candidate, Josh Mahony, dropped out hours after the filing period ended. The last time Democrats were reaching 40 percent in statewide races was 2014.
Gray is realistic about Arkansas Democrats’ chances in 2022. The party will have to find candidates who are willing to lose an election, make a statement about the issues, give voters a choice, and look to the future. He says the party’s old guard – the ones who were staying at the White House when President Clinton was in office – must support a new generation of candidates.
It’s still early in this upcoming election season. Two Democrats have announced they are running for governor, businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays, 51, a native of Laos, and James Russell. Gray expects another to announce soon.
As for finding a candidate to challenge U.S. Sen. John Boozman, Gray said, “We’ll have one. No way am I going through a Josh Mahony situation again. We’ll have at least one, but I’d say more than one.”
As for congressional and state legislative races, candidates are waiting to see what the map looks like. District lines will be redrawn once the state gets the newest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Lauren Mallett-Hays of Farmington, a speech-language pathologist, has announced she will challenge U.S. Rep. Steve Womack in the 3rd District.
New Democratic candidates may face a higher hill to climb than Hutchinson did when he was starting out. He came along in the latter part of the Democrats’ dominance. We may still be at the beginning of a long Republican reign. On cultural issues, Democrats at the national level are well to the left of Arkansas’ center, wherever that is. Those cultural issues decide a lot of elections.
To be competitive statewide, Democrats probably will need demographic, population and societal shifts that change the Arkansas electorate. Texas is becoming competitive because it has a huge and growing Democratic-voting Hispanic population and a lot of newcomers from out of state. That hasn’t happened in Arkansas, except to some extent in the 3rd District.
Perhaps a Democrat could come from there, like Hutchinson did, and eventually win a statewide office.
They’ll have to be committed, and they’ll have to be patient. Hutchinson was 35 when he lost to Bumpers and 63 when he was elected governor.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.