Several years ago, there was an article in the Rotarian by Grayson Kirk titled “The Four Marks of an Educated Person.” It is my privilege today to pass along Mr. Kirk’s article to see if you agree with him. After reading this article I personally agree with him, but I also know that we need a great deal of common sense, which in many cases is sadly lacking. Now to the article:
No. 1 “The educated person speaks and writes clearly and precisely, no matter how much information he may have tucked away in his brain. (A man is not educated until he learns to use his mother tongue with grace, precision, and clarity.) No. 2 The educated person has a set of values and knows how to defend them. Knowledge and experience have given him the capacity to discriminate, not only between right and wrong, but also between the trivial and the significant, between that which is cheap and that which has integrity. No. 3 The educated person tries to understand his society and how it differs from others. He views these differences with compassion and respect, where the uneducated man sees them as evidence of his own superiority, regarding the customs of others with condemnation or contempt. No. 4 The educated person looks squarely at the world and all of its problems, but always with hope. He neither fears nor rejects the trials and tribulations of modern life but accepts as his responsibility the task of making order out of complexity and opportunity out of danger.”
