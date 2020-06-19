Jesus said in John 14:6: “I AM THE WAY, THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE. NO ONE CAN COME TO THE FATHER EXCEPT THROUGH ME.”
Now, this was Jesus speaking! Do you know the one and only way to the Almighty God in Heaven? I’m glad you asked! The only way to God in Heaven is through His Son, Jesus. Brothers and sisters, we’re all going to die one day, or Jesus will come back first. And there is life after death! I just want to let you know that.
We’re not here to stay on this earth, we’re just passing through on our way to our final destination. Now, you can make your final destination in Heaven or you can make it in hell. It’s really your call. When you make it in hell, you are separated from God forever and ever. Burning in eternal fire, a fire that never can be quenched. In other words, it will burn forever and ever. Now, I know you don’t want to go there.
Hell is a place where there is no rest and you can feel the burning of the fire day and night. Now, Heaven, on the other hand, won’t be like hell. There will be no racism, just love for one another. There will be no dying in Heaven. There will be no lying, no stealing, no marriage, no more hunger, no killing, no gang violence, and no more being separated from your saved loved ones. Above all this, we will be with Almighty God and His Son, Jesus the King of kings and the Lord of Lords and the Holy Spirit.
Brothers and sisters, I ask you again, DO YOU KNOW THE WAY TO OUR HEAVENLY FATHER? Brothers and sisters, turn away from your sins and follow Jesus. Following Him will lead you to Heaven. You only have one chance for Heaven and that’s through Jesus Christ. The door to Heaven is open for anyone who chooses to follow Jesus but one day that door is going to close for good. Now, will you be on the side that Jesus is on? Or will you be on the other side asking for forgiveness and asking Jesus to let you in? But it will be too late!
So now is the time to make reservations to go to Heaven. Don’t wait too late to put your trust in Jesus. If you want to be saved, just pray this prayer: “Jesus, come into my heart. Save me and I will make you Lord of my life. I believe You died and got up out of the grave in three days. I believe You are sitting at the right hand of God our Father in Heaven. I believe You are coming back one day to take us back with You, those who are saved. In Jesus’ name. Amen” Once again, Jesus is our only hope to get into Heaven. There is no other way! I know some of you disagree with what I write about and that’s OK because God gave us freewill. You can believe Him or not. There is a fork in the road that leads to Heaven or to hell.
Believe me, I’m not trying to control you or tell you which way to go. It’s totally up to you. I love you all. But above all, I say God loves you more. I want to say Happy Father’s Day to God our Heavenly Father and to all the fathers I say Happy Father’s Day. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. AMEN...
