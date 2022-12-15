Brothers and sisters, God is good.
I asked you if you were saved because so many do not understand that Jesus is the savior of the entire world. He is not only the savior of America but he is the savior for everyone.
Sometimes we get so wrapped up in the worldly system and God is continually telling us we are going down the wrong path. We take it on ourselves to continue down a path of destruction. There are so many getting strung out on the road of destruction and they need help to change the direction in which they are going.
Jesus is the only way off that path. Some love the road of destruction. They believe it is the way to having the time of their lives and if they get off it, the fun will come to an end. They do not understand the devil is the one in control on that road. You may be trying to get off that road, but you cannot do it on your own. Jesus is the only way off the road.
Ask Jesus to save you. Yes, brothers and sisters, we need a savior, and his name is Jesus. Sometimes we become so blind living in this worldly system and believe whatever we do is okay. But, living for the world and following the devil is a path of self-destruction that will lead you straight to hell.
The Bible tells us that we are visitors only passing through this world. 1 Chronicles 29:15 says “We are here for only a moment, visitors, and strangers in the land as our ancestors were before us. Our days on earth are like a passing shadow, gone so soon without a trace.”
Stop doing your own thing and follow Jesus because he is the only entry into Heaven. No one can enter Heaven on their own, you must come through Jesus. Jesus said “I am the way the truth and the life no one can get to the Father but by me.”
Brothers and sisters, Jesus can and will save anyone who desires to be saved. Do you want to be saved? If you do, admit you are a sinner and repent of your sins, and ask Jesus to come into your heart. He will wash you and free you from the bondage of sin. Believe Jesus died for your sins and rose from the grave and is currently sitting at the right hand of God on the throne. If you said that and you mean it, you are saved. Find a church that teaches the Bible and get baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. Allow Jesus to have his perfect work in your life. It’s not about us, it is all about Jesus, you must know him for yourself.
So it is, it is so.
