Religious beliefs should be protected and respected, I would hope that everyone who reads this column would agree. So is the Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment the best way to do that?
That’s a question Arkansas voters will be deciding after the Legislature referred Issue 3 to this year’s November ballot.
The amendment says state and local governments in Arkansas could burden a person’s freedom of religion only by demonstrating that doing so “is in furtherance of a compelling government interest; and is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling government interest.”
That definition leaves room for what the amendment calls “sensible balances between religious liberty and competing government interests in areas ranging from public education … national defense … and other areas of important mutual concern.”
At the same time, the amendment says it “shall be liberally construed,” which means judges would be expected to give religious freedom claims plenty of deference. Individuals who believe their religious freedom has been violated could assert the violation as a claim or defense in a legal proceeding and obtain relief from the government.
The amendment would enshrine in the Constitution the Arkansas Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a law passed by state legislators in 2015 that uses similar language. A constitutional amendment would have greater force and more permanence than a law, which can be changed by future lawmakers.
Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, the amendment’s Senate sponsor, told me civil rights were violated during the COVID-19 pandemic but declined to provide specific situations where the amendment would apply.
“It’s not about any particular issue that has come up. … It’s about putting into the Constitution a protection so that no subsequent Legislature could just rip it away,” he said.
The amendment states that federal and state laws supposedly “neutral” toward religion can still burden its practice. In recent decades, many would say that court decisions and government policy went too far – beyond “separation of church and state” in the direction of constraining religion. The flashpoint of the debate has been the public schools that educate 50 million children, where courts and government policies have limited expressions of faith.
Arkansas’ Legislature has been reacting on a state level to these national legal and cultural trends. The 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act is one example, and there are others. A state law passed in 2017 required the national motto “In God We Trust” to be posted in school libraries and classrooms and in public buildings if the postings were paid for using donated funds. In 2019, another law expanded the requirement to higher education institutions.
It’s hard to imagine a majority of Arkansans voting against this amendment, but there are arguments to consider. The line between a religious belief and another kind of belief can be blurry. Even the term “religion” can be hard to define, or purposely misused. Notably, the proposed amendment doesn’t define it. There could be unintended consequences, as is always the case whenever laws are written and the lawyers can get involved. The Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment would apply to all types of religious faiths and could lead to accommodations of practices many people today might find objectionable.
Arkansas’ Constitution already includes an explicit religious protection. Article 2, Section 24, states, among other provisions, “All men have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences … No human authority can, in any case or manner whatsoever, control or interfere with the right of conscience.”
(“Indefeasible” means “not able to be lost.”)
So what do you think? Should an amendment protecting religious freedom be written into the Arkansas Constitution? Or is that right already written there, and well enough should be left alone?
Voters will answer those questions Nov. 8.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 17 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
