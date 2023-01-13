Graph

This graph shows the federal funds rate over time. When the federal funds rate changes slowly, the Federal Reserve was following Blinder’s advice and the outcomes were good. During these times, from 1955-1967 and from 1986-2004, the economy had fewer recessions than normal (in the graph, the recessionary periods are shaded).

The economy will fluctuate and recessions will occur. Government policies can’t eliminate recessions, but good government policies can reduce their frequency and severity. While most people look to the president and Congress to provide these policies, the Federal Reserve is a more important player in creating economic policy.

To keep our economy out of a recession, the Fed has one main policy tool: it manipulates the money supply. If it creates too much money, we have inflation. Why? Because with the extra money, people bid up the prices of existing goods and services, resulting in an increase in the average price level and therefore an increase in inflation. If the Fed creates too little money, we can have a recession. Why? Because with less money available, people make fewer purchases and firms make fewer investments. This drop in economic activity leads to a recession.

Joe McGarrity is a Professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

