There is a word in the English language that I don’t use very often, but it’s good to have it available when I need it. The word I am talking about is “resonate.” It means, “to have a particular meaning or importance for someone: to affect or appeal to someone in a particular or emotional way.”
This word came to mind when I thought about what I wanted to share with you today. A while back a friend gave me something titled, “Ten Rules for Success.” As I read it, I realized there was so much more here than first meets the eye. In fact, you could write a book on each of the 10 rules. When I share ideas of this nature, just remember my goal is always to help you develop and use more of the potential of that great mind God has given you.
First, let me give you the 10 rules. We will then go back and explore each one a bit and see if we can make this a good use of our time, which is really one of the most important possessions we have. No. 1: Find Your Own Particular Talent. No. 2: Be Big. No. 3: Be Honest. No. 4: Live with Enthusiasm. No. 5: Don’t Let Your Possessions Possess You. No. 6: Don’t Worry About Your Problems. No. 7: Look Up to People When You Can … Down To No One. No. 8: Don’t Cling to The Past. No. 9: Assume Your Full Share of Responsibility in the World. No. 10: Pray Consistently and Confidently. As you read these Ten Rules for Success, I believe you will agree there is potential here for personal growth that can lead to greater success for you and others with whom you share them.
First, Find Your Own Particular Talent: Since paying monthly bills is something we all face, can your particular talent be used to produce income that is long lasting and can sustain and meet your needs? Second, Be Big: This can apply to many things, but the one that comes to my mind is to have a “big” heart to love and care for others. Third, Be Honest: This is really “Don’t Shoot Yourself in the Foot” personified. People who are dishonest will always get the short end of the straw.
Fourth, Live with Enthusiasm: It has been truthfully said that “nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” If it is worth your time, it is worth being enthusiastic about it. Fifth, Don’t Let Your Possessions Possess You: We should always keep in mind that we never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. Our possessions are to be used to help and serve others. Sixth, Don’t Worry About Your Problems: Just a reminder that “worry” has never solved any problem, but the way to overcome adversity is by intelligent action. Seventh, Look Up to People When You Can … Down To No One: If you are doing well, and see others who are not, just say “There but for the grace of God, go I.” Always be grateful for what you have.
Eighth, Don’t Cling to The Past: The past is gone, never to return, and we can all learn from it and try not to repeat the mistakes we have made. Ninth, Assume Your Full Share of Responsibility in the World: We should all understand that the “service we render is the rent we pay for the space we occupy” and always care for and try to help our fellow man. Tenth, Pray Consistently and Confidently: There is a scripture in the Bible we would all do well to memorize, “The effective reverent prayer of a righteous man accomplishes much.” James 5:16.
Enough said. Now, what was that word I used when I began? It was resonate. I hope these thoughts have resonated with you. Have a blessed day, Jim.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
