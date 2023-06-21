At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, dog tags are revered.
Military collectors, without research, may be actually assured that the tags were worn by the soldier whose name appears on them.
The museum has many on display dating from WWI to current. One’s mind can only imagine the stories the dog tags have behind them. A few of the names on the ones at museum include James Clifton, James Beene, R.T. Lomax, Harley Packer, Gerald Curler and Roy Freeman. Some of the tags remain easy to read while others show wear. Some are round. Some have notches. Most are silver. However, there are other colors such as black worn by Special Forces.
Every branch of the military wears dog tags. However, there are slight differences among branches of service. As in most of military history, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that dog tags have a bit of mystery swirling around them.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the first official request to issue service members with dog tags was in 1899 at the end of the Spanish-American war. U.S. Army Chaplain Charles C. Pierce, who was in charge of the Army Morgue and Office of Identification in the Philippines, recommended that all soldiers be issued circular disks to identify those who were severely injured or killed in action.
The earliest recorded mentioning of the U.S. Army authorizing identification tags is mentioned in War Department General Order No. 204, dated December 20, 1906, which describes an aluminum identification tag, “the size of a silver half dollar and of suitable thickness, stamped with the name, rank, company, regiment, or corps of the wearer, will be worn by each officer and enlisted man of the Army.”
It wasn’t until July 1916, in World War I that the Army issued regulations so that all men were issued two tags: one to stay with the body and the other to go to the person in charge of the burial for record-keeping purposes. It was in WWI, the American soldier went into combat with an officially sanctioned identification device. Soldiers wore two tags. The idea was when a soldier was killed one of the two tags would be detached from the body to be used for body identification. The other tag would always remain with the dead body.
During the Civil War, however, there is documentation regarding soldiers being afraid that they would not be identified if they were killed in action and made identification markers in a variety of ways. Some soldiers stitched their names into their uniforms while others pinned pieces cardboard name tags to themselves. Some carved their names into chunks of wood strung around their necks.
At one point in military dog tags history, dog tags had notches on them. The notches existed because of the type of machine used to create them and by the 1970s, those machines became obsolete and the notched dog tags assumed their rightful place in military dog tags history. Today, dog tags continue to be issued and continue to be an important part of battlefield identification.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Also, by appointment for group tours. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
