A lot of people do not know, but drugs and alcohol can take you out of here before your time. In this day and time, I have seen so much sickness going around; but I have never seen anything like the current coronavirus that is going around. It has taken the lives of so many. Day after day, week after week and month after month people have died because of the coronavirus. However, I am here to let you know, this too shall pass. We must all do our part by using the tools we have access to. Wear your mask, and those who are comfortable and willing, get vaccinated. Can we talk about this for a moment? Brothers and sisters, what do you have to lose by getting vaccinated? I understand that some of you do not believe in the vaccine, but consider how many have died because of this virus, some could have survived had they been vaccinated. They thought their choice was the right one by not getting vaccinated, but it potentially cost them their lives. Do not misunderstand me, I am not saying the vaccine is a cure, but it can serve as an additional layer of protection. However, no matter what you choose, I am asking that you please protect yourself and others. I want each of you to understand sickness is not from God, but the devil. The devil came to steal, kill, and destroy but Jesus came that we might have life and that more abundantly. God sent his Son, Jesus to die for our sickness and that is just what he did. Isaiah 53:5 states: “But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities; The chastisement for our peace was upon Him, And by His stripes we are healed.” God does not have anything to do with COVID-19, but he will heal us from it. I know for a fact because I am a living witness. He healed me from COVID-19 back in December and I am still healed today. COVID-19 came straight from the pit of hell. So, do not ever say that COVID-19 and other illnesses are from God. You can rebuke it and tell it to go back to hell where it came from. Jesus came to heal us from every sickness the devil has put on us. Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection were not in vain. He died to destroy the works of the devil and one of his works is COVID-19. Brothers and Sisters we are living in the last of the last days, so please get right with God. We who have taken the vaccine and those who have not, God loves us all. Do not ever forget that. I ask you today to consider taking the vaccine, what have you got to lose by not taking it: maybe your life. I sit and think about those who have died from the virus, and I say, “what would they say to us today?” I believe they would want us to take the vaccine and increase our chances of living if we happen to contract the COVID-19 virus. I do not want you to just live but live for God and make Jesus your Lord and Savior. If you choose not to take the vaccine you may be decreasing your chances of survival. Listen, hospitals are currently full of patients with COVID-19. Millions of people all over the world have been infected with COVID-19. Our churches have gotten off rhythm because of COVID-19. Some have made up in their minds that they are not going to come back to church. Some act as though the church has something to do with spreading the virus. We must be careful that we have not allowed the enemy to trick us into believing the church is a danger zone; while we continue to go to packed restaurants, sporting events and wherever else we desire to go. We must remain mindful and stay vigilant whatever we decide. Remember, we need God and the house of God.
So it is, it is so.
