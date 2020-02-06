I want to share the following story with you today: “One day a woman named Louise fell asleep in her bed and dreamed a very fitful dream.
She dreamed that someone in hell wrote her a letter. It was to be delivered to her by a messenger. The messenger passed between the lakes of burning fire and brimstone that occupies hell and found his way to the door that would lead him to the outside world.
Louise dreamed that the messenger walked to her house, came inside and gently but firmly woke her up. He gave her the message, saying only that a friend had written it to her from hell. Louise, in her dream, k with trembling hands took the letter and read:
“My friend,
I stand in judgement now,,
And feel that you’re to blame somehow.
On earth, I walked with you day by day,
And never did you point the way.
You knew the Lord in truth and glory,
But never did you tell the story.
My knowledge then was very dim;
You could led me safe to him.
Though we lived together on earth,
You never told me of the second birth.
And now I stand this day condemned,
Because you failed to mention him.
You taught me many things
It’s true.
I called you ‘friend’ and trusted you.
But I learn now that it’s too late,
You cold have kept me from this fate.
We walked by day and talked by night,
And yet you showed me not the light.
You let me live, and love and die,
You knew I’d never live on high.
Yes, I called you a ‘friend’ in life,
And trusted you through joy and strife.
And yet on coming to the end,
I cannot, now, call you ‘my friend.’”
After reading the letter, Louise awoke. The dream was still so real in her mind and sweat dripped from her body in pools. She swore she could smell the acrid smell of brimstone and smoke fro her room. As she contemplated the meaning of her dream, she realized that as a christian she had failed in her duty to “go out to all the world and preach the gospel.”
As she thought of that, she promised herself that the next day, she would call her friend Marsha and invite her to church with her. The next morning she called Marsha and this was the conversation:
“Yes, Bill, is Marsha there?”
“Louise, you don’t know?”
“No, Bill, know what?”
“Louise, Marsha was killed last night in a car accident. I thought you knew.”
It’s very important to make Jesus your lord and savior. Stop thinking about it and do it this very moment. You must understand we are here today and we could be leaving here today. We could leave here this very minute. You might stay I go to church, but let me say this: going to church is good but only Jesus can save you and we all need him. God loves you and he wants you in his family in heaven.
So do this today, not just for me but for yourself. Make Jesus the lord of your life this minute. And always remember, God loves you and Jesus died for you.
Sometimes I go back and read some of my old articles. There are times I have to rethink what I wrote then I ask myself, should I put this article in the paper again? Why not, because it has so much meaning to it? Don’t wait too late share this story, it has so much meaning to it. People are dying every day, saved and unsaved. Those who are not saved, it’s too late to tell them about Jesus so they die without knowing Jesus as their lord and savior. So it is, it is so.
