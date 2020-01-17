Hello everyone. I love you and there is nothing you can do about it!
Above my love, God loves you. Now that’s true love.
You know how I know God loves you? Because John 3:16 says “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that who so ever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”
He sent His one and only Son to die for our sins, our individual sins. Now that’s love! I don’t care what anyone says but God’s love is bigger than the whole world. You know, Jesus is love. He could have come down off the cross but He didn’t.
Jesus did something that no one ever had done, and that’s die for our individual sins. Believe me, I had some sin that needed to be taken care of back in the days when I was a young boy up until today. Now that I’m a young old man, I know it was no one but Jesus that took away and forgave me of my sins.
I love You, Jesus and I thank You for saving a sinner like me. Jesus, I know I’m a sinner and I need You to save me. Jesus, I acknowledge I have sinned, not one or two or three times, but I have sinned my whole life.
And You are steady forgiving me of my sins. Jesus, You know every last one of my sins I have committed and I know You have died for every last one of them. All I have to do is ask for forgiveness and don’t go back into them.
Brothers and sisters, I don’t mean to sound selfish but I have to work on myself before I can help others.
Romans 3:23 says: “We all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.”
By saying that I just want everyone to know, you have to ask God to forgive you of your sins for yourself. You did it and you have to ask for forgiveness. He’s waiting on you to ask for forgiveness. All I’m trying to do is tell you about Jesus, the forgiver of my sins and your sins. I’m not sitting here trying to tell you I’ve got it all together and I don’t sin anymore. If I did, I would be lying to you and lying is a sin.
I’m just letting you know about the God who forgives sin when you commit it. Sometimes we sin and we don’t think it’s sin, but it is. There are times we sin in our thinking, that’s why it’s always important to pray and ask God to forgive you of your sins.
Now there is no such thing as little sin and big sin. Sin is sin, little or big either one can put you in hell. So ask for forgiveness and mean it from your heart. I know someone is saying I’m cussing when I use the word “hell”. Brothers and sisters, hell is in the Bible and it’s a real place. If you don’t believe me, just keep sinning and you will find out for yourself. In closing, I think about those who have already died and never made Jesus their Lord and Savior. I think about where they are at and that’s hell. I have family members and friends who have died and gone to the other side. When I say gone to the other side that means gone to their final destination. Every one of us has a final destination to arrive at one day. And I pray that you make Heaven that final destination. That final destination could be Heaven or it could be hell. The final destination is where we are going to spend eternity forever and ever. I just want to introduce you to Jesus. He can save you from that place called hell. Please, please get to know Him today. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone. You must receive Him as your Lord and Savior. Invite Him into your heart and ask Him to help you turn away from your sinful ways. Brothers and sisters, you’ve got to participate in turning away from your sins. He won’t help you unless you ask Him to help you turn away from your sins. That’s the kind of God we serve. He won’t break down the door to come into your house, you have to invite Him in for help. I can go on and on but I have to stop now for the lack of space. Like I said, I love you guys. But above all, God loves us. Once again, get to know Jesus for yourself and make Him your Lord and Savior. In Jesus’ name, Amen. Sit is, it is so.
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
