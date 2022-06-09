Do you know why it is so easy for me to talk about my past? It is because God has delivered me from it.
I give my testimony about how God delivered me from my past so that you know he can and will bring you out to. If you need deliverance and want to be free, it is not to late God will deliver you if you ask him. However, the key is asking him because God will not go against your will.
God is such a gentleman; he will not break down your door and make you enter a relationship with him. He loves us too much to do that. There are many people in need of freedom from various addictions such as drugs and alcohol. Some feel as though they have no way out because of the hold the addiction has on them. However, God is greater than any hold an addiction can ever have on a person.
Admit to him you have a problem and allow him the room necessary to begin transforming your life. Life is a journey, and on any journey, there are many roads to travel. Allow God to be your GPS (global positioning system) and navigate your life to the right course. Like many others, I was on a road to destruction. I had a sure ticket to hell because of the life I chose to live. But the God of all grace saved me and delivered me.
Now, I have secured my destination for heaven. Brothers and sisters, don’t wait until it is too late. Choose Jesus as your lord and savior. Allow him to rule your life. Live for him and do those things which please him, and you too will live forever in eternity with Jesus Christ.
So it is, it is so.
