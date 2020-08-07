By now, you all know I love boasting and talking about Jesus. He’s our loving Savior. He died for our individual sins.
Sometimes I sit back and think about my family and friends who have gone on to their final destination. I wonder if they made it to Heaven or not. Sometimes I wonder why some people choose hell over Heaven. Then it came to me.
They love living in sin and maybe they don’t like answering to anyone like the Almighty God. I also found out they don’t like anyone telling them what they can and can’t do. Brothers and sisters, one day, you can rest assured you will give an account of your sins. I know some of you don’t want to hear this! But Jesus has the last word! Every knee will bow and every tongue will confess to the glory of God. Jesus is Lord! It doesn’t matter what you think is right or wrong.
Jesus has the last say so! Not any man, but Jesus will judge us and what He says goes! I know ya’ll are tired of me talking about the Coming of the Lord. But that’s ok. I want to let you know again. He’s getting closer and closer to coming back for His people. I ask you, will you go back with Him?
Or, will you be left behind to go through the times of tribulation? I’m not trying to scare anyone, but you don’t want to be left behind when Jesus comes back to gather His people. You need to be one of those He’s coming back for. I beg you to get your life in order so you can go back with Him. Question, what and who is so important to you and worth being left behind for? I don’t know about you, but there is no one or nothing so important to me to be left behind when Jesus comes back.
The most important person to me is Jesus! And the most important thing to me is being ready to go back with Him whenever He comes back.
I love my Mother, wife, children and grandchildren, but Jesus I love above all. I am not ashamed to let the world know that I love me some Jesus! He is number ONE in my life! You know why I love Him? Jesus did something before I was even thought of. He went to Calvary Cross and laid down His life for sinners like me! John 15:13 says: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”
You see, He did this for everyone. That’s why He’s number ONE in my book! I don’t know about you. Jesus, You’re our loving and forgiving God. I want to close with this.
NOW is the time to prepare yourself for the coming of the Lord.
Don’t wait till you hear the trumpet sound and try to get ready. Because it will be too late! Ask Jesus to come into your heart. Repent of your sins. Ask Jesus to forgive you for everything you did wrong. Then, make Him your personal savior! Amen... SO IT IS, IT IS SO...
