Back in the days when I was selling Earl Nightingale’s attitude motivation programs for a living, I was often invited to come to various companies and teach their people how to be more effective in planning their days and increasing their sales. It did not take me long to realize that one-time motivational talks do serve a useful purpose, but unfortunately, they also wear off very quickly. This is kind of like taking a bath once a month, and we know how that will turn out.

On the other hand, what most of us need, in addition to a motivational talk, is “how-to” knowledge. The nuts and bolts of how to get a job done well is much more effective if you can walk a person through the steps and let them see how it will feel to experience the thing or job they will be doing. To some degree, this removes the fear of the unknown and it certainly begins to build habit patterns that can be reinforced repeatedly. I am not suggesting that in a seminar or in a classroom setting you can walk a person through the steps of a live experience, but you can walk them through mentally, and even role play the experience with another person.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.