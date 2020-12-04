Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.
According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from Heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage each other with these words. (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18)
Good morning brothers and sisters. I love you and there is nothing you can do about it. But above all, God loves you and His love is unconditional. He truly loves you. That’s why He’s warning you about the coming of His Son, Jesus. So, don’t make light of the coming of the Lord! Some people don’t care about His coming. They will be so preoccupied about what’s going on in this world today that they have no concern about the coming of the Lord. There is so much stuff going on in this world we live in today, it’s not even funny. The coming of Jesus will be like a thief in the night. Some will be unaware about what is happening when Jesus comes back. When the trump of God sounds, and it will one day, everyone will hear it even the dead in Christ will hear it and they will get up out of their grave. The dead in Christ are those who trusted Jesus as their Lord and Savior, those who believe that Jesus is the Son of God. They are the ones who will get up out of the grave and meet the Lord in the sky. Amen ...
I know some of you who are living in sin think the coming of the Lord will never happen. You may even be saying: I will take my chances and believe that He’s not coming back. And you may be saying: “by the way I love living the way I’m living. I don’t have anyone telling me how I should be living my life.” And you know what? That’s right, God gave you a choice. You can live it for Him, or you can live it for the devil. It’s really your choice how you live your life that God gave you.
Me, myself, I chose to live for Jesus. He’s the one that died for me and my personal sins and got up out of the grave with all power in His hands. But above all, Jesus is God’s loving Son and that says a lot to me. Brothers and sisters, one day Jesus is coming back for those who belong in His family.
When He comes back what a glorious day that will be for those who love and believe and obey Him. Those who won’t go back with Him will witness people disappearing all around them and the ones who are disappearing are those that are in the family of God. Yes, brothers and sisters, He’s coming back to get His family out of this messed up world. He said it and we should believe it!
Yes, yes, yes, we’re going to meet the Lord in the sky! God is so good; He’s giving you chance after chance to go back with His Son Jesus when He comes back. Don’t miss out on that chance of going back with Jesus. I want to ask you a question; who or what’s more important than going back with Jesus when He comes back? There is NO ONE or NOTHING worth being left behind when Jesus comes back. I say again, don’t take the coming of the Lord lightly!. You don’t have to believe me, read the Bible for yourself! The Bible is God’s holy word. God, I pray that people will wake up from their spiritual sleeping and open up their spiritual eyes to you so they can prepare themselves for the coming of the Lord.
Brothers and sisters, this is just a word of warning because Jesus WILL come back one day for His people and I pray and hope you will be ready and prepared to go back with Him when He comes back for His people. If you have never made Jesus Lord and Savior of your life, do it today. Just ask Him to come into your heart and make Him your Lord and Savior. Believe He is the Son of God and He died and got up out of grave in three days with all power in His hand and believe He wants to save you, IF you will let Him. Just remember, it’s up to you to be saved if you want to be saved. The price is already paid. Jesus has already died for us to be saved. All you have to do is receive it. AMEN ... SO IT IS, IT IS SO.
