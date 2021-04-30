Matthew 7:21-23 21 Not everyone that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. 22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? 23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.
Good day everyone, this is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it (Psalms 118:24). I read the above text of Matthew 7:21-23 several times until it gave me a Godly indication, it made me upset. For days I pondered over those three verses and wondered why it caused that type of reaction. Then, I asked God why those verses had such an impact on me. He said, “The way you use to live in sin would have caused me to tell you to depart from me. I now understand why I was so upset. Brothers and Sisters I am so glad Jesus turned my life around when I finally gave myself over to him. I am glad he saved me from a burning hell because that was where I was on my way to. I have read Matthew 7:21-23 several times before, but I never felt the way I was feeling the last time I read it. For two weeks God was trying to get my attention regarding the verses. He opened my eyes, my heart, and my mind to those three verses. Now I understand there is more to those verses than I can ever image. They are telling me we will all stand before Jesus and He will plainly say to some, “I never knew you, away from me you evil doer. Brothers and Sisters I know you do not want to hear those words. Young men and young women, get right with God. Not only the young people but, those of us that are more seasoned and wiser need to get right with God as well. There is coming a day in our lives when we all will stand before the King of kings and Lord of lords, Jesus Christ. When we come before Him we will either hear depart from me you worker of iniquity or well done my good and faithful servant. I do not know about you, but I want Him to tell me, well done Marcus, my good and faithful servant. I want everyone to know Jesus loves each of us. He died that we might have life in abundance. He rose with power and gives us that same power when we allow Him to dwell with in us. John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave us His only begotten son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. In other words, He gave us His best, Jesus Christ, Amen.
Jesus I love you and I thank you for all you have done for me and my household. Brothers and Sisters, we all need to thank God, from our own mouths for His son Jesus. Had it not been for Jesus, there is no telling where we would be today. I know he has been good to me and my household and I am not ashamed to let the world know that he is my God, my Lord and Savior. I just want to encourage everyone that Jesus is coming back. He loves us and wants us in Heaven with Him. There are some that will hear Him say depart from me I never knew you, and that would be the choice they made because of the way they chose to live. God has given us each a chance to get it right with the father. If you do not get it right while you have a chance you will not make it into heaven. Do not pass up your opportunity to live in Heaven with Jesus and your saved love ones. For those He says well done my good and faithful servants to, you will be able to enter the joy of the Lord and reside with Him in eternity. Brothers and Sisters, this world is messed up; so many are lovers of this world and being led to hell. I ask you do not fall for the tricks and lies of Satan. Make up your mind to live with Jesus in Heaven. Now, you cannot say you were not warned, because I have warned you.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.