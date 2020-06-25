Good day, brothers and sisters. And a good day it is!
Because this is the day the Lord has made. So let us rejoice and be glad in it. I'm so glad I made Jesus my Lord and Savior. I'm so glad He didn't give up on me when I turned my back on Him and started doing my own thing. Now, for those of you who don't know it, I used to be a drunk (alcoholic). I used to go to bed drinking and the first thing I used to do when I woke up in the morning was the same thing I did when I went to bed. And that's drinking! In other words, I went to bed drinking gin and beer and woke up drinking gin and beer. It's by the grace of God that I'm alive today. Because of my drinking, I thank God I gave my life to His Son, Jesus. Because I could have drunk myself to death. I thank God when I ask Him to take this alcohol away from me, He did, just like that. He took it away because when I asked Him to take it away, I was for real about it. You see, when you ask God to do something for you, He knows if you are for real or not. He knows if you are just playing. I recall the time I used to go to AA. For two or three hours every night, I used to sit in the meeting and just think about getting drunk. And when it was time to go, I headed straight to the liquor store to buy my gin and beer. Boy I tell you, it was on all night long! I remember smoking those "left hand" cigarettes (marijuana) and chasing women, they were my number 2 and 3 addictions. Man, I was having so much fun, so I thought. I remember living with women weeks at a time. We called it "shacking" back then, today they just call it living together. Which is still wrong. I tell you, if I had died back then, in hell I would have opened my eyes. I wasn't thinking about dying, I was just having fun. I see so much of what I did back then happening today. I see so many people on the same road I was on. And that road is the road to hell. Once again, I thank God I wasn't killed or died back then when I thought I was having so much fun. The only thing I was doing was taking myself to an early grave with the help of the devil himself. I remember him telling me it was ok, you can have a little fun. Enjoy yourself, you're not going to die. I remember him telling me, you are too young to die. Have fun while you can. How many of you know the devil is a liar?! He was trying to take me out at a young age but Jesus said, "not yet, I have work for him to do". So here I am today working for God, Jesus our Lord and Savior. The devil is still lying today saying the same thing to other men and women. You see, the devil had a stronghold on me. That stronghold only Jesus can break. So, brothers and sisters, if the devil has a stronghold on you and you are trying to get loose and can't, go to Jesus and mean it from your heart and ask Him to break that stronghold off of you. He will make the devil take his hand off of you. When I bring up my past, I'm not glorifying myself or giving glory to it. No, not me! Because I only give glory to God giving all the glory that belongs to Him. When I talk about my past, I'm only trying to steer people in the other direction to stop them from coming down that same road I came down. And letting them know I was on the road to hell. So don't follow behind me, follow Jesus the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. I encourage everyone to try Him for yourself. What He did for me, He will do the same for you. SO IT IS, IT IS SO... Amen...
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
