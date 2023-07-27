Hello everyone, I pray everything is well with you. If you have not already done so, it is time to get serious about Jesus. It is also time to get serious about your soul. Our souls will live on forever in eternity. The soul will never die, it will forever live with Jesus in heaven, or with satan burning in hell. Those are the only two places we will go once we die.
Some may believe after death the soul will just wander around in space, but that is not true. The devil will deceive you into believing you will have that option, but he is only trying to take you to hell with him. I beg you, please do not wait until it is too late to give your life to Jesus. Do it in this lifetime, because if you do not, you will lose the opportunity to do so. We all must choose where we will spend eternity. I hope you chose heaven because heaven is a perfect place. It is the place where there will be no dying. It is the place where there will be no sadness. It is the place where there will be no crying. It is the place where there will be eternal rest. It is the place where streets are made of gold. It is the place where we can worship and praise our savior Jesus Christ and we do not have to worry about getting tired.
However, if you choose hell, it is a place of darkness and sorrow. It is a place where you will burn forever. It is a place where there will be no relief from pain. It is a place of complete darkness and eternal torment. Brothers and sisters, choose wisely when considering where you will spend eternity. You have two choices, but only one gives you an eternal life of peace, and that is heaven. This is not to scare anyone. I want you to be aware of what is to take place after our bodies leave this physical Earth.
Some of you may have never thought about giving your lives to Jesus, while others of you know about giving your lives to Jesus but refuse to do so. You may believe living separate from Jesus is OK, but it is not. No matter where you are with your decision, understand if you do not make Jesus your lord and savior, you decided. Brothers and sisters, Jesus is king of kings and lord of lords. It is him we will stand before to be judged. The saved and unsaved will go before him for judgement. It was him who took our place on the cross, so why not give your life to him today by making him your lord and savior. Listen everyone, there is nothing you have done that God is not able to forgive. So, do not allow that to keep you from choosing him, because he loves you and wants you in heaven with him.
