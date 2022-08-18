“Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles, it takes away today’s peace.”
– Anonymous
Do you recall the song associated with the title of our article this week? It was a top-selling single that came out in 1988. I so suspect most of you are humming those words as you read the beginning of this article. There is much profound truth in both our title and quote of the week, and in retrospect they kind of go together, don’t they?
If we are worried in our lives, then I so suspect it is hard to be happy at the same time, and as our quote says, worrying doesn’t take away any of your future troubles, but it ever so does impact the happiness you have at this exact moment in time.
As we mature in life, I think our ability to handle worry or stress might become a bit easier simply because we have a lot of experience to turn back on. I did not choose this quote, but another one that I could have chosen, goes like this: If you really want to test your memory, ask yourself what was your biggest worry in life one year ago, and if you easily remember that then, expand the time to say five years ago, etc. You see, I so believe that time plays an important role in the items we are worried or stressed about in our lives.
Occasionally I will get sent to me articles that I simply have to share you. This is one of those weeks, and even if you have read this letter before, I so hope it picks you up and reminds you how to handle stressful situations in your life. Here goes:
A young lady confidently walked around the room with a raised glass of water while leading a seminar and explaining stress management. Everyone kind of knew where she was going to ask the ultimate question, “Half empty or half full?” She fooled them all. How heavy is this glass of water? Answers ranged from 8 oz to 20 oz. She replied: “The absolute weight doesn’t matter. It depends on how long I hold it. If I hold it for a minute, that’s not a problem. If I hold it for an hour, I’ll have an ache in my right arm. If I hold it for a day, you’ll have to call an ambulance. In each case it’s the same weight, but the longer I hold it, the heavier it becomes.”
She continued, “and that’s the way it is with stress. If we carry our burdens all the time, sooner or later, as the burden becomes increasingly heavy, we won’t be able to carry on.” As with the glass of water, you have to put it down for a while and rest before holding it again. When we’re refreshed, we can carry on with the burden, holding stress longer and better each time it is practiced. So, as early as you can, put all you burdens down. Don’t carry them through the evening and into the night. Pick them up again tomorrow if you must. She then gave her audience some more sound advice, a bunch of points that she wanted them to know, and I’ll share a few of my favorites now with you.
Always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them.
If you lend someone $20 and never see that person again, it was probably worth it!
Never put both feet in your mouth at the same time, because then you won’t have a leg to stand on.
Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance.
When everything’s coming your way, you are likely in the wrong lane.
We could learn a lot from crayons. Some are sharp, some are pretty and some are dull. Some have weird names and all are different colors, but they all live in the same box.
One of the final bits of advice she shared was, be the kind of person that when your feet hit the floor each morning the devil says, oh heck, they’re up.
1 Peter 5:7 says: “Cast all of your anxiety on me, because I care for you.”
Friends, sharing these articles with you is a tremendous blessing in my life. Don’t worry, be happy, might be a song from the 1980s (gosh that sounds like a long, long time ago doesn’t it?). But, in reality, it is an awesome bit of advice for us daily to live by.
Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.