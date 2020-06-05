Good morning everyone. God is good. I want to comment on “the doors of the Church will reopen.” I read Hebrew 10:25: “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another – and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”
Now that’s simply saying, to me, that we are supposed to assemble in the house of the Lord. So that’s why I say the doors of the Church will reopen. Because Jesus said so! Now, what devil meant for evil, God is going to turn around for our good. I just believe God allowed this COVID-19 virus to happen for a reason. And the reason is, so that those who never trusted Jesus as their Lord and Savior will do so and those who already are saved will put their trust in Him more and not turn their back on Him. Listen brothers and sisters, this too will come to pass.
So let us all pray that God will heal our land from this virus. He’s steady talking and letting us know we can get through this with Him on our side. Don’t misunderstand me, God did NOT, I repeat, God did NOT put this virus in this world to teach us a lesson. Once again, He allowed this virus to take place all over the world to let us know we need Him every day of our life. We can’t do without Him. There’s a lot of stuff going on in this world today and we have focused more on the stuff and turned our back on God, The Problem Solver. Fear not for God is with us. He sees and He knows all things. We need to turn back to Him! Brothers and sisters, the devil put this virus in this world to kill us but Jesus came to destroy the works of the devil.
Jesus said in 2 Chronicles 7:14, “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked way, then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” That’s what we need to do, PRAY that God will put this virus back where it came from and that’s back to the pits of hell!
I want to say this, this virus did NOT catch God by surprise. God knew this virus was going to take place before we were even born and before the foundation of the world.
No, this virus doesn’t have God scratching His head wondering where it came from and how it got here or how to get rid of it. He’s got it all under control! After all, God knows ALL things, SEES all things. No, this virus didn’t catch God by surprise. He knew it was going to take place before it even started. By the way, Jesus had already died for our healing of the COVID-19. Not only this virus but all of our sickness and that’s just what COVID-19 is; a sickness. Thank You Jesus for dying for all of our sicknesses on the cross.
Listen, every chance you get, just thank God for His Son Jesus and what He did two thousand years ago. The Bible says in Isaiah 53:5: “But He was pierced for our transgressions, He was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was upon Him and by His wounds we are healed.” In closing, I pray that everyone who doesn’t know Jesus will get to know Him. I pray that they will come out of their sins and ask God to forgive them. Brothers and sisters, as long as there is breath in your body, you can ask for forgiveness.
He’ll forgive you and when you ask him, mean it from your heart. Don’t play around with God because He’s not to be played with. If you’re not ready to come out of your sins, don’t ask Him. Don’t wait too late to come out because people are dying every day and they never made Jesus their Lord and Savior. Always remember, God loves you! And there is nothing you can do about it! Amen ...
SO IT IS, IT IS SO...
