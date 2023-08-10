Hello everyone, God is so good. I am not saying that because I read it or because someone told me. I am saying it because I have had personal experience of the goodness of God. God sent his only son from heaven to Earth because he knew I would need him.
God in his sovereignty knew I would have need of salvation and that I would become addicted to drugs and alcohol. I cannot speak for you; I can only speak for myself. I am not ashamed to speak about my past. I pray it will help someone to realize, alcohol and drugs are not the way. I realize there are some individuals who have experienced and who will experience the same things I am talking about. It is because of God’s loving son, Jesus, that I am no longer addicted to drugs and alcohol.
I thank God for delivering me. I can remember staying out until 3 a.m. drinking while I lived in Kansas City. I decided to drive home not realizing I was in no condition to do so. I hit a light pole, which fell on my car and totaled it. However, by the grace of God, I am still here. I still did not change, but God continued to protect me.
One day while driving drunk down one of the busiest streets in Kansas City, I fell asleep at the stop light with my foot on the brake. Someone stopped, woke me up, and told me I had been sitting at the stop light asleep for a while. At the time, I was not sure how my foot stayed on that brake; I know now that it was God. He was still taking care of me in my foolishness. He sent someone to wake me up, no police were in sight, and I did not hurt myself or anyone else; and yet I did not change.
When I returned to Conway, I was driving drunk down Harkrider at night and it started pouring rain. I lost control of my vehicle. It slid off the road and my car headed straight into the graveyard by St. Joseph’s School. Somehow it came to a stop just as it approached the fence. All I could see were all those tombstones. I sat there for a while and I heard something say, “If you do not stop drinking and driving, the graveyard will be your next stop.” Looking back, all I can do is thank God for delivering me from my addiction. Brothers and sisters, surrender your life to Jesus. Make him your Lord and savior. Jesus loves you. He saved me, and he will save you too.
Repent of your sins and mean it from your heart, because God knows if you are being honest or not. Do not think you are getting away with anything because the almighty God knows your beginning and ending. He is patient with us because he wants us all to go to heaven with him. That is why he keeps giving us chances when we do not deserve them. That is called grace. Jesus is calling you to himself. Answer his call.
