Hello everyone, God is so good. I am not saying that because I read it or because someone told me. I am saying it because I have had personal experience of the goodness of God. God sent his only son from heaven to Earth because he knew I would need him.

God in his sovereignty knew I would have need of salvation and that I would become addicted to drugs and alcohol. I cannot speak for you; I can only speak for myself. I am not ashamed to speak about my past. I pray it will help someone to realize, alcohol and drugs are not the way. I realize there are some individuals who have experienced and who will experience the same things I am talking about. It is because of God’s loving son, Jesus, that I am no longer addicted to drugs and alcohol.

