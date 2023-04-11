D’Wanda J. White passed away on March 25, 2023, in Birmingham, Alabama, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Little Rock, on April 20, 1948, and grew up in Coos Bay, Oregon, but was a resident of Conway and Greenbrier, Arkansas, for over 30 years.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James M. White; along with children, Candice Orlando, Katy Salter (Michael), Teresa Ashcraft (Jason) and David Silva.
