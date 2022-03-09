As one of the states with the highest per capita rates of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the nation, Arkansas has been combating this “silent killer” for years. As we mark National Kidney Month, this is a perfect time to take stock of what we can do to promote early detection of a disease that is treatable if caught in time, but deadly if not. Fortunately, the solution may be sitting in the palm of your hand right now because of technological advancements that can empower anyone with a smartphone camera to take charge of their health, on their own time, and in their own home.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that CKD affects 15 percent – or one in seven – of US adults in the country. The frightening part is that 9 out of 10 do not even realize they have the condition because CKD’s symptoms do not surface until the late stages of the disease. People are often undiagnosed until they wind up in the emergency room with kidney failure which requires dialysis or transplant.
The disease has taken a heavy toll in Arkansas, which is ranked third in the nation for having the highest rates of CKD with more than 400,000 of its residents having some degree of kidney failure. But what if something that millions of Americans already own could tell them if they are at risk?
We use our smartphones for shopping, paying bills, emailing, and even Zoom work meetings – now add medical screening to that list. Urine tests are the standard for confirming cases of kidney disease by measuring the amount of albumin, a type of protein, in your urine to determine the albumin-to-creatinine ratio. Healthy.io has developed a phone-based ACR urinalysis test, which is currently limited to investigational use in the US, that transforms your smartphone camera into a medical device, enabling screening in minutes – all from the comfort of your home. The test has been used in research pilots by leading insurance companies throughout the US.
While an annual ACR test can help with early CKD detection, 80 percent of Americans at risk for the disease do not take the test. Part of the issue is access. Some 3.6 million people in the country have limited medical care options due to lack of access to reliable and affordable transportation. Add in the hesitation of many to visit their doctors during the pandemic and there are millions of people missing simple tests that could have a major impact on their quality of life. The option of a take-home test could eliminate those barriers.
This technology is already being used in the United Kingdom. To date, more than 85,500 people have used their smartphone to take an at-home ACR test. These were all people who had not taken an ACR test in the previous year. Among people between the ages of 21 and 70, the completion rates range from 53 percent to 59%.
More than one third of people scanned had abnormal ACR levels, which means tens of thousands of people used their own smartphone to potentially avoid the painful and expensive path to dialysis.
This is huge news. A reliable, easy-to-use, at-home test kit allows patients to take the test wherever and whenever they want. If the test shows the patient has early warning signs of CKD or other conditions, they can share these results with their doctor right away.
Accessible and affordable options to detect and manage chronic conditions from home are needed now more than ever. Arkansas should embrace technology and start a new chapter that does not include the “silent killer.”
Paula LeClair is the US GM of Healthy.io, the global leader providing platforms and services that transform the smartphone camera into a medical device. The Healthy.io ACR home testing solution is pending FDA 510(k) clearance and is currently for investigational use only in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.