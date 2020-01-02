Editorial cartoon

Residents ring in new year by hiking across Woolly Hollow GREENBRIER — Forty central Arkansas residents hiked across Woolly Hollow State Park on Wednesday morning as part of the annual state parks First Day Hikes initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.