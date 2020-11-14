Animal Control
Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
We will hold our opinion about the shooting of a family’s dog by a county investigator this week. An investigation is underway by the Sheriff’s Department, and we will wait for that to run its course before reacting.
This incident does, however, speak to a larger point about the lack of formal animal control in the county. Yes, an issue was on the election ballot which was to route money to animal control, and yes, we were against that issue, which had no formal plan outside of throwing money at the problem.
And it is a problem, as recent events show.
Faulkner County needs to develop and implement a formal county-wide animal control policy. This policy needs to be a coordinated, joint, effort between county and cities both to avoid duplication and make the best use of resources assigned to the policy which is developed.
We are forced to consider if last summers tragic dog attack which killed a 9 year old boy could not have been prevented with appropriate ordinances and an animal control officer assigned to enforce any violations.
The election is over and voters have made their opinions known including on appropriations outlined for animal control. Now is the time, with that behind us, for the county to produce a formal big-picture plan for animal control and its enforcement. Then, with a reasonable plan in place we can discuss funding.
President-elect
Vice President Joe Biden is now President-elect Joe Biden. This odd theater of vote recounts and ever less likely claims of ballot rigging is wonderful for political gamesmanship, and awful for a Constitutional Democracy and a nation of laws, especially during a difficult time.
This is not the mathematics of small numbers. Enough votes are held in key states to assure President-elect Biden his office.
Within these pages, he is President-elect Biden. To state otherwise is to become a participant in this silly gamesmanship, to state otherwise is to act against propriety in a nation of laws. We have a pandemic underway which is growing, has grown, to record levels. Combating a public health crisis is what requires the full attention of our national executive, lame duck or otherwise, not games.
