Editor’s note: This editorial expresses the views of the Log Cabin Democrat editorial board, which is composed of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen.
It is Friday morning and a winner of the 2020 presidential election has not been declared. It is certainly a close election and we can further expect legal challenges and the vote certification process before that moment and the winner of the 2020 presidential election is declared and takes the oath of office Jan. 20.
We will celebrate this announcement as we celebrate America, as we celebrate a nation of laws. We will celebrate our president, whoever that may be when this process is completed. It is the American way.
And we encourage others to do so as well. This election, drawn out as it is, will soon come to a close and our elected officials will be our elected officials going forward. These will be all of our – all of our – elected officials.
As a close election such as this indicates, these are polarizing times. This polarization led to heated rhetoric going into and during the election. While we find such shouting tiresome, we acknowledge it is all part of the American election experience as old as political campaigning. We also acknowledge that in previous generations the shouting died down after the election. In calmer and perhaps less polarized times once the decision was made and the votes counted we became one country – just as we have always been.
The Log Cabin Democrat encourages this going forward here, that we not be a country of us and them, but a nation of Americans. We have cast our votes, our neighbors have cast their votes, the votes have been counted and now we move forward.
When the colors red and blue are mixed together they become violet, purple essentially. We encourage going forward as the founders intended, as a purple nation, a country united.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.