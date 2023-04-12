Education is an important part of the mission at the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia. This past week, the museum’s junior brigade learned about “Victory Gardens” as they filled a garden box with dirt and planted it with tomatoes.
Planting a garden wasn’t a new activity to the majority of the rural students. However, most knew nothing of the lesson behind this particular display.
First promoted during World War I, Victory Gardens, provided an opportunity to assist with the war effort. Americans were encouraged to produce their own food, planting vegetable gardens. They sprang up everywhere – in tiny backyards, at churches, in city parks and even on playgrounds.
As part of the war effort, foods like sugar, butter, milk, cheese, eggs, coffee, meat and canned goods were rationed. Labor and transportation shortages made it hard to move fruits and vegetables to market. So, the government turned to its citizens and encouraged them to plant and provide their own fruits and vegetables.
Families were encouraged to can their vegetables and save the commercial canned foods for the troops.
Nearly 20 million Americans answered the call. Neighbors pooled their resources, planted different kinds of foods and formed co-ops, all in the name of patriotism.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that more than 20 million victory gardens were planted. Fruit and vegetables harvested in these home and community plots was estimated to be 9-10 million tons, an amount equal to all commercial production of fresh vegetables. So, the program made a difference. By May 1943, victory gardens supplied 40 percent of the produce in America.
When World War II ended, so did the government promotion of Victory Gardens. Many people did not plant a garden in the spring of 1946, but agriculture had not yet geared up to full production for grocery stores, so the country experienced some food shortages.
The students were also intrigued to learn about the Women’s Land Army (WLA) and their part in harvesting the nation’s food supply. Leading middle-class women living in New York City founded WLA in December 1917. Eventually, it established farming units across the nation. Ultimately, somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 women worked for the WLA from 1918 through 1919, harvesting the nation’s food supply.
The WLA participated in both urban victory gardening and rural farm labor, filling in for the three million farmworkers who had gone to war or industry since 1940. Many had never harvested crops before joining.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum is open 9 to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturdays. Also, special tours may be arranged. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
