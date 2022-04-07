Hello everyone.
From my point of view, the word communicate simply means “to make known.” To make known your thoughts and feelings. To make known your opinions and perceptions. To make known information and ideas. Today, I want to share with you three steps that I believe will help you to be a more effective communicator.
The first step in effective communication is knowing when to be SILENT and listen. It is human nature to want to be heard and understood. However, one of the biggest keys to effective communication is learning how to listen and understand others. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 18:13, “To answer before listening, that is folly and shame.” In other words, it is foolish for us to assume that we fully understand another person’s position without taking the time to hear them out. We should always take the time to gather the facts before we interject our thoughts and opinions. Remember, effective communication is not just about self-expression. It is also about being silent long enough to hear from other people.
The second step in effective communication is the ability to THINK before you speak. I have learned over the years that you can not always say everything that comes to your mind. I love King David’s prayer in Psalm 141:3, “Set a guard over my mouth, Lord; keep watch over the door of my lips.” King David understood the principle, “some things are better left unsaid.” For example, we should be cautious about expressing ourselves when we are angry, overly emotional, or extremely passionate about the subject matter. We should also be careful when the subject matter has not been fully validated. Remember to always think before you speak.
The third step in effective communication is checking your TONE at the door. Proverbs 15:1 says, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” Always remember, the elevation in your voice matters. When we fail to use the right tone with people, our attempt to effectively communicate can easily be lost or misinterpreted. If you want to be an effective communicator, you must keep a check of your tone of voice.
Yes, the word communication, for the most part, is to make known what you are thinking. I truly believe that knowing when to be silent, having the ability to think before we speak, and checking our tone at the door helps each of us to be more effective communicators. I leave you today with the wise words found in James 1:19, “My dear brothers and sisters, take notes of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”
Blessings.
