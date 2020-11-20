Hello everyone!
I truly believe that success in life begins with a well thought out, strategic plan. I am also convinced that we should let the size of our GOD determine the size of our GOALS. If you serve a big God, then your goals ought to push you beyond your comfort zone and force you to think outside the box. Today, I want to share three steps to help you to accomplish God inspired goals as we look toward 2021.
First, we must define our God inspired goals. We begin the process by asking God, what does He want us to do with each aspect of our life in 2021. For example, what does He want to see in our marriage? What financial choices would He like us to make? How can we best achieve spiritual growth? What strives do we need to make in our mental and physical wellbeing? The Bible says it best in Habakkuk 2:2, “And the LORD answered me, and said, write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.” In praying through the process, we should also take the time and effort to write our goals down on paper. Writing your goals out helps you be specific, while bringing greater clarity to what you’re trying to accomplish. Effective goal setting beings with defining your God inspired goals.
Second, we must establish a workable plan of action. Christians by enlarge have been taught the importance of prayer but not the significance of planning. We far too often say a prayer, while giving little or no thought to executing a successful plan of action. That is why I love the way the Bible puts it in James 2:17, “In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.” A principal part of effective goal setting is deciding what action steps need to be taken to make your goal a reality.
Third, we must count up the cost for achieving our goals. Always remember, success in life requires personal discipline. If you are going to lose weight, become debt free, grow spiritually or achieve a host of other goals in life it will take resolve, tenacity, persistence, and self-restraint. Jesus Himself says in Luke 14:28, “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Will he not first sit down and estimate the cost to see if he has enough money to complete it?” I think when considering rather or not to pursue a goal in life, we should ask ourselves two key questions. “How much will it cost me to pursue this goal?” How much time? How much money? How much effort and energy? The second question is equally as important, “Is the reward worth the work?” In other words, is the goal worth the time, money, energy and effort I’m putting in to achieve it? Effective goal setting always has a sacrifice associated with it.
Yes, success in life begins with a well thought out, strategic plan. In order to be successful, you will need to define your goals, establish a workable plan of action, and count up the cost for achieving those goals. I leave you today with some wise words from King Solomon found in Proverbs 29:18a, “Where there is no vision, the people perish ...”
Blessings!!!
