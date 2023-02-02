Time management is quite simply, “The ability to use one’s time effectively or productively.” More specifically, it is the process of organizing and prioritizing our calendar and to-do-list. Time management can also promote greater productivity and even reduce our stress level. Today, I want to share three things we can do to help us effectively manage our time.
First, we can delay some things. When we find ourselves tired, easily irritated, and emotionally drained, our best option is to press pause! We should delay things long enough for us to take a mental and/or physical breather. Once we take the necessary time to catch our breath and refocus, then we can get back to the task at hand. Psalms 46:10 encourages us, “…Be still, and know I am God…” We should take the necessary time each day to simply pause and pray.
Second, we can delegate some things. Always remember, God never intended you and I to do everything by ourselves. We must accept the fact that we are all limited resources. We cannot do it all, all the time. Ecclesiastes 4:9 states it in this manner, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.” I have found that one of the greatest benefits from delegating tasks is preventing personal burnout. We should always be seeking opportunities to share the workload with capable people.
Third, we can delete some things. If you are currently feeling overworked, overwhelmed, and overly stressed, removing unnecessary, non-essential tasks from your to-do-list might be your best option. However, Christians should never quit things without given proper notice. The bible says it best in Psalms 15:4b, “…who keeps an oath even when it hurts, and does not change their minds.” As Christians, we should keep our commitments until we are properly released from them.
Yes, effective time management promotes greater productivity and can also reduce our stress level. When we learn how to appropriately delay, delegate, and delete things from our daily schedule, we will in addition find ourselves in better control of our lives. I leave you with a word of prayer given by Moses. He intercedes in Psalm 90:12, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
