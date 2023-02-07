One of the marvels of American capitalism is its power to compel businesses to achieve efficiency. The measure of efficiency is output per input. The general understanding is that efficiency means operating at the lowest cost. The lowest cost translates into the lowest prices.
While the relentless pressure to achieve efficiency diminishes as the number of producers declines, the pressure increases for two reasons. One is that the business seeks maximum profits, and higher costs usually mean lower profits. The second is that companies are forever on the alert for new products, technologies, and ways of doing business that threatens a business’s profits. These ‘new’ elements may lower costs and provide an edge to companies that adopt them first.
In county government, there is no compelling motivation for a constant search for the lowest cost of production. County government units do not have competitors. There are no competitors to the county clerk authorized by State Statutes to issue marriage licenses, the county judge is responsible for building and maintaining county roads, or the assessor who establishes taxable value for real property.
What force compels county governments to operate at the lowest cost if county governments have no competitors?
Two compelling forces induce governmental units to operate at the lowest cost.
The first is a department manager’s desire to avoid wasteful spending. If wasteful spending occurs, the manager will be held responsible in the next election cycle.
The second reflects the effect of a limited budget.
Each unit of government has a budget providing funding for its annual operations. The Quorum Court approves the budgets for most county departments. It is ‘most’ because State Statutes create special funds controlled by the department heads, not the Court. The emphasis is on the County General budget approved by the Court.
The Court approves an annual budget for each department. The Court expects a department to operate within the approved budget. Suppose they do not, and additional funds are not forthcoming. In that case, the department has to reduce its expenditures in one area to cover spending in another.
During the past eight years, only one Faulkner County department operated within its annual budget approved by the Court – the County Judge.
The expenditure patterns for Faulkner County departments are revealing. The County’s financial information system provides an eight-year history of all departments for expenditures listed under ‘County General.’ Excluded are funds under the direct supervision (by State Statute) of department heads, the courts, prosecuting attorney, the county attorney, and other miscellaneous categories.
Chart 1 shows the eight-year results of department heads managing their budgets. The measure is the percentage of supplemental appropriations relative to the initial annual budget amounts. The department head does not execute strict financial controls if annual budgets require supplemental appropriations.
The department is strictly efficient if no supplemental appropriations are necessary. Strict efficiency may be difficult to achieve. Unforeseen needs (natural calamities (major equipment failures, and mandatory software upgrades) may materialize during the year. Absent these unexpected and uncontrollable events, department heads have years of operating expenses to base an annual budget followed by the execution during the coming year.
Examining Chart 1, note the County Judge returns funds to County General. The collector has been almost as efficient during the past eight years. The treasurer, circuit clerk, and assessor are about the same, followed by the county clerk. What stands out in Chart 1 is the inability of the Sheriff to operate the department efficiently. The eight-year history of the continued inefficiencies in the Sheriff’s office signals that an intense review of the office’s financial management practices would benefit the County’s taxpayers. Absent a review of the financial practices or an internal bootstrapping in the Sheriff’s office, the County’s taxpayers face a continued massive drain on the limited tax revenues.
Pickett is a retired Faulkner County JP. Readers may contact him at pickett@conwaycorp.net.
