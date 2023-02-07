Chart

One of the marvels of American capitalism is its power to compel businesses to achieve efficiency. The measure of efficiency is output per input. The general understanding is that efficiency means operating at the lowest cost. The lowest cost translates into the lowest prices.

While the relentless pressure to achieve efficiency diminishes as the number of producers declines, the pressure increases for two reasons. One is that the business seeks maximum profits, and higher costs usually mean lower profits. The second is that companies are forever on the alert for new products, technologies, and ways of doing business that threatens a business’s profits. These ‘new’ elements may lower costs and provide an edge to companies that adopt them first.

Pickett is a retired Faulkner County JP. Readers may contact him at pickett@conwaycorp.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.