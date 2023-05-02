An electric offering from Genesis has a new twist on motoring with some unique features that might win you over. For starters, the GV60 model can be well charged in about 18 minutes – assuming you can locate the ultra-fast unit in your neighborhood or work zone.
The small SUV is all new for Genesis and represents the model’s first inroad to electric powered vehicles.
Available in two flavors, the GV 60 Advanced has 314 horsepower while the Performance chalks up 483 ponies with a boost button adding torque for a short time. As for range anxiety, the Genesis models will take you between 230 and 250 miles before batteries deplete and you stop.
At first you won’t recognize the Genesis from its brethren since it lacks the large trapezoidal grille between its headlamp assemblies. Instead, a thinner version extends between front bumpers.
We like the new look. It has smooth side panels that extend around the rear taillights similar to high-end German vehicles. Wheel wells are outlined with light gray moldings extending around the entire SUV including lower door panels. It looks fast and is with instant power from front and rear electric motors.
The GV60 shares its underpinnings with the company’s Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5, each costing substantially less with similar range figures although the former has an upscale interior and standard all-wheel drive not available with the others.
Piloting the GV60 is a fresh experience. A tap on the pedal brings a steady and noiseless propulsion with no gears to shift. Stomp on the pedal with steering wheel boost button depressed and the SUV throws you back while reaching 60 miles per hour on our independent test track in 3.5 seconds.
It’s fun to drive the GV60. It floats over most road imperfections and feels strong in turning maneuvers. An adjustable regenerative braking system allows one-pedal driving to accelerate and come to a complete stop using just the accelerator pedal while juicing the battery – a win-win.
A full suite of driver assist features is included in both Advanced and Performance models, Prices range from the low $60s to low $70s.
While range anxiety is a concern with electrics and sales are miniscule, the advantages of cleaner air and less reliance on fossil fuels far outweigh the alternative of global warming. Electric cars will be the norm once reliable charging stations are available nationwide and price points become affordable.
Inside the Genesis is a nice place to be with four adults. Spacious and comfortable leather seating is the norm in both models and interior tech is futuristic. Twin 12.3-inch digital displays stretch across the dashboard while monitoring vital electric instruments.
An infotainment screen features a large and easily controlled navigation screen, Bang & Olufsen premium audio and easy to use voice control. A unique lighted sphere, ala crystal ball, flips around to expose the rounded button for gear selection. Nice touch.
For added security, the GV60 has a unique facial recognition system and fingerprint reader that unlocks and starts the SUV without a key.
What was reviewed
2023 Genesis GV60 Performance
Engine: 77.4-kWh battery pack, all-wheel drive, up to 483 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: Rated for 97 MPGe city and 82 MPGe highway.
Assembled: Ulsan, South Korea. U.S./Canadian parts content – 3 percent; major source of foreign parts content, South Korea, 90 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission, South Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Genesis GV60 a Top Safety Pick and gave the Genesis a ‘Good” rating, its best, for moderate and small overlap frontal offset, side impact, rollover protection and a “Good” rating for seatbelts and head restraint for their whiplash protection in a rear crash, also “Superior” rating in front crash protection vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to pedestrian. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had not rated the Genesis GV60 as of this writing.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10 year/100,000-mile powertrain and battery warranty; 3 year/36,000 complimentary maintenance, two years free DC fast charging (30 minutes) on Electrify America charging network.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
