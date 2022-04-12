It was sure to happen with auto industry analysts predicting it for years. It’s here with a mainstream manufacturer producing a fully electric car that has sporty looks inside and out for half the price of a Tesla S or X.
The all-new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV is a breath of fresh air in an industry struggling between hybrids, plugs-ins, EV’s and fuel pinching four cylinders.
To be fair, some Teslas are faster off the line, have a charging network and longer mileage range but the Ioniq is not far off. As an example, the Ioniq reaches 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 5.1 seconds compared with Model 3 Tesla at 5.0 seconds. Each are similarly priced in the mid $40s.
Consumers are weary of battery replacement in an electric. To sweeten the pot, Hyundai gives the original owner lifetime battery coverage, a better warranty with 3 year/36,000 complimentary maintenance, 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain and electric system coverage – exceeding Tesla.
We spent a week with the top-of-the-line Ioniq 5 Limited. SE and SEL trims round out the offerings with base prices ranging from $44, $46 and $51 thousand respectively. Each include standard driver assist packages, powertrain technology and interior convenience packages. An SE Standard trim will arrive later.
You may have seen the Ioniq nameplate on the road earlier with its 2017 hatchback debut as a hybrid, plug-in and EV variant.
Of the few electric cars brought to market, we favor the Ioniq interior treatment with twin 12.3-inch digital screens housing instrument cluster and EV tech display along with a large navigation display. It’s compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and offers full leatherette interior with flat floor front and rear for maximum interior space.
Ioniq uses direct current charging technology that will restore 80 percent power from 10 percent in 18 or 25 minutes depending on available circuitry. With 240-volt AC, the same charge takes 43 minutes.
If you choose to remain in the SUV while charging, front seats will fully recline with footrests to maximize comfort. Not only will the fully charged battery take you an estimated 280 miles but it will also charge tools, electronic gear and even another electric car.
You can choose between two battery packs – a smaller unit powers a single motor for rear wheel drive while the larger pack drives front and rear wheels in an all-wheel drive configuration for much quicker acceleration.
The front grille offers a striking projector LED headlight configuration with active shutters. Sculpted lines grace each side panel and the power liftgate houses a rear spoiler. Available 20-inch alloy wheels and paws make a bold statement. Auto retracting flush door handles make entry a breeze.
Behind the wheel, the Ioniq offers an extremely quiet ride. While in reverse the Ioniq emits an audible bell tone to warn bystanders. The ride is compliant with firm suspension, regenerative braking action that can be regulated with dash controls. Steering is precise and passing maneuvers are a simple matter of pedal pressure.
What was reviewed:
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited
Engine: Dual electric motors – 320 horsepower – AWD
Assembled: Fully assembled in Ulsan South Korea. U. S. / Canadian parts content – 0 percent; major source of foreign parts – South Korea – 95 percent, country of origin – engine and transmission – South Korea.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had evaluated crash worthiness of the Ioniq 5 as of this writing.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10 year/100,000-mile powertrain, lifetime battery, 10 year/100,000-mile hybrid components. 3-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
