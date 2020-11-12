These homemade pizza muffins are an interesting recipe that I received from an Amish woman in the state of Delaware.
How fun this sounds! I mean, I admit I am a bit of a pizza purist: thick crust, plenty of cheese, a slightly sweet tomato sauce...but I'm also all about incorporating pizza into anything and everything I can and this recipe takes the staid, boring muffin and turns them into supper.
As part of transforming the Amish365 website, I am going back and revisiting old recipes like this and repurposing them with photos.
One of our volunteers, Jessica, made these homemade pizza muffins and she said it was a really versatile muffin.
Made for a good addition crumbled up into black bean soup, it would also make a great supper side if you had marinara sauce to dip it into. That would get my vote. She said the muffins almost resemble a focaccia-type bread.
HOMEMADE PIZZA MUFFINS
Oregano has grown in popularity among Amish cooks. Definitely something you didn't see as much as you see now.
Most Amish survive just fine without a fancy mixer, a wooden spoon does the trick most of the time.
These pizza muffins travel well too, pop one into a lunchbox for something different!
Disposable muffin tins are the way to go here to avoid the messy clean-up!
Pizza, as a whole, has woven its way into Amish culinary culture and if there is a way to "pizza-fy" a recipe, it'll be done.
So if you want to transform muffins into something that resembles the local pizzeria, this is for you!
INGREDIENTS
2½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried basil leaves
½ teaspoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons white sugar
3 sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained and diced
2½ cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, divided
4 green onions, chopped
1 egg, beaten
1½ cups buttermilk
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Grease muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.
In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, basil, oregano and sugar into large bowl; stir until well blended.
Mix in tomatoes, 1 1 /2 cups of cheese and onions.
In another bowl beat egg, whisk in buttermilk and stir until combined.
Spoon batter into muffin tins until half full.
Sprinkle remaining 1 cup cheese on top of muffins.
Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of the muffin comes out clean.
