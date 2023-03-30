Today, I want to talk about how to identify emotional triggers in your life. An emotional trigger, in my opinion, can be best defined as, “people, places, or things that spark intense negative emotions and/or bad behavior.” The devil loves to use your emotional triggers to exploit your weaknesses and insecurities. Here are three fundamental questions to ask yourself to help you identify and your emotional triggers.
The first question to ask yourself is “When am I most likely triggered?” In other words, at what time of day am I most likely to experience emotional triggers? Is it early morning when I am still sleepy and not thinking clearly? Is it mid-day when I am bored, and my mind is idol? Could it be late at night when I am all alone and left to my own devices? The Bible makes it plain in 2 Corinthians 2:11, “In order that Satan may not outwit us. For we are not unaware of his schemes.” Recognizing the time of day that you are most likely experiencing emotional triggers is the first step in overcoming the devil’s schemes and strategies against you.
The second question to ask yourself is “Where am I most likely triggered?” The question speaks directly to location. Am I at home or at work when I am most likely to experience emotional triggers? Am I hanging out at a certain place with a certain person or group of people? Jesus teaches His disciples to pray in Matthew 6:13, “And lead us not into temptation …” In other words, you can often avoid emotional triggers simply by intentionally steering clear of certain people, places, and things.
The third question to ask yourself is “What is the primary source of my emotional triggers?” To put it another way, do my triggers stem from fear, ignorance, wrong perceptions, unresolved issues, misplaced anger, or even buried pain? The Bible says it like this in Psalm 139:23, “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts.” To get to the source of any deep-rooted issue, you need to do a self-analysis and a lot of prayerful soul-searching.
In most cases, identifying emotional triggers takes a lot of prayer and introspection. Nonetheless, asking the three fundamental questions: When am I most triggered? Where am I most triggered? What is the primary source of my emotional triggers? will help you to not only identify your triggers but also respond appropriately to them. I leave you today with Ephesians 4:27, “and do not give the devil a foothold.”
