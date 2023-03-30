Hello everyone.

Today, I want to talk about how to identify emotional triggers in your life. An emotional trigger, in my opinion, can be best defined as, “people, places, or things that spark intense negative emotions and/or bad behavior.” The devil loves to use your emotional triggers to exploit your weaknesses and insecurities. Here are three fundamental questions to ask yourself to help you identify and your emotional triggers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.