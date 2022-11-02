“Empire of Light” is written and directed by Sam Mendes (director of “1917,” “American Beauty” and “Skyfall”) and stars Academy Award winning actress Olivia Colman as movie theater employee Hilary Small. Set in the South Coast of England in the 1980s, Hilary begins to develop a romantic relationship with a new employee named Stephen (played by Michael Ward) but their conflicting worlds begin to makes things complicated between the two.

“1917” is my favorite war film and was one of my favorite films of the 2019 and “Skyfall” is my favorite James Bond film, so of course I was going to be excited for whatever Sam Mendes does next, even if it’s a genre he hasn’t done in quite some time. It’s a very slow-moving, character study which is much different than the action films he’s been doing for the past decade. This is also the first film he’s ever solo-written, having only previously done the screenplay along with Krysty Wilson-Cairns for “1917,” so I was interesting to see how he would do with the pen and paper, so to speak.

