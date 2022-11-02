“Empire of Light” is written and directed by Sam Mendes (director of “1917,” “American Beauty” and “Skyfall”) and stars Academy Award winning actress Olivia Colman as movie theater employee Hilary Small. Set in the South Coast of England in the 1980s, Hilary begins to develop a romantic relationship with a new employee named Stephen (played by Michael Ward) but their conflicting worlds begin to makes things complicated between the two.
“1917” is my favorite war film and was one of my favorite films of the 2019 and “Skyfall” is my favorite James Bond film, so of course I was going to be excited for whatever Sam Mendes does next, even if it’s a genre he hasn’t done in quite some time. It’s a very slow-moving, character study which is much different than the action films he’s been doing for the past decade. This is also the first film he’s ever solo-written, having only previously done the screenplay along with Krysty Wilson-Cairns for “1917,” so I was interesting to see how he would do with the pen and paper, so to speak.
It’s not a complete disaster of the film by any means, there’s actually quite a bit to like and that works here, but there are still a lot of problems with it and most of those does unfortunately come from Mandes’s first solo screenplay. This movie is trying to do way too many things at once and half of the things that it is trying to do, it doesn’t do particularly well at. There’s like four different storylines here that Mendes is trying to cram together and they just don’t work. There’s the love story between Hillary and Stephen, there’s a storyline related to mental health, there’s an exploration of racism in 1980s Britain, and then there’s this theme of the power and love of old cinema. It’s like an anthology film of four stories yet the four stories follow the exact same characters.
The love story between Hillary and Stephen is actually done quite good. Even if the two characters don’t make much sense together at all looking back, Mandes does succeed in making it very romantic throughout the entire runtime and I did, at times, find myself wanting these two to get together in the end. Colman and Ward also have pretty good chemistry together and I really felt that they each truly cared about each other. It’s a very weird relationship considering a lot of different factors (age, motivations, etc.) and logically they shouldn’t be together, but the two manage to make it work and that’s a testament to their performance and Mendes himself.
Another one of the “storylines” that worked for me was the celebration of cinema which is a thread that runs through the entire film. This is actually the one that worked the best for me out of the four and really had an impact on me. It’s very clear that Mendes loves movies and that’s telling through this lens he views them through. There is one scene toward the ends of where Colman’s character is sitting in a theater alone and crying at the screen because her character doesn’t watch movies a lot despite working at a movie theater and as a cinema lover myself, that was very easy to relate to.
Then comes the two storylines that don’t work as well. Hillary is someone who suffered from mental illness, I think it was bipolar disorder but the film never really makes that clear from what I can remember. She goes on these outbursts evert so often and goes into hiding to isolate herself as well. I don’t think this is really handled all that well and while there’s attempts to show compassion for what she’s going through, the attempts don’t really succeed. It’s not a well executed nor thought out as something as serious as this should’ve been.
Then there’s the racism storyline which also doesn’t work at all. The film is set during the race riots of the 1980s in Britain where white supremacists in Britain protested and rioted against Black people immigrating into the country, one in particular being Stephen and his mother who legally immigrated to the UK to become a nurse when the nation was understaffed. Just like with the mental health storyline, this element of the movie is not as well thought out as something as serious as this should’ve been. It feels more like white guilt than any actual meaningful exploration of what Black people at the go through and experience during that time. I’m not sure Mendes was the best person to write this or at least he should’ve gotten help on it.
Despite all of the many flaws with the script, all of the actors in this film are here to play. While this is nowhere near Olivia Colman’s best performance, she is still incredible in this movie and gives it her all with this character. Hillary goes through many mood swings throughout the film and Colman plays on those effortlessly. Michael Ward is also great in one of his first lead role and is so easy to like and root for. I also really enjoyed Toby Jones’s performance, who plays a projectionist at the theater that Hillary and Stephen work at.
Even if the film isn’t narratively as rich as it could’ve and should’ve been, it’s still beautiful to just look at in the theater. Fifteen time Academy Award nominated and two time winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, aka one of the greatest cinematographers of all time, did the cinematography for this and it’s clear why he’s considered one of the best at what he does when watching this. The beauty of the movie theater is captured so well here and the coldness of the southern Britain during the winter is so well captures, I could feel the crisp air in the theater. Nine Inch Nails band members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross did the score for this film which was also beautiful and put me in a trance throughout the film.
In the end, I’m very mixed on “Empire of Light.” It’s nowhere near perfect, but it’s also no where near a disaster. Sam Mendes shows that he’s still great in the director’s chair, but also shows that maybe he’s not the best when it comes to actually writing the screenplay on his own. “Empire of Light” comes to select theaters Dec. 9.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
