Almost 120 years ago the, the Buick Model B rolled off a Flint Michigan assembly line. One of the first U.S. automobiles pioneered by David B. Buick in 1899, it went on to form part of General Motors in 1908.

You may recall Its current tri-shield logo was designed in 1960, representing that years’ LeSabre, Invicta and Electra models. Nowadays, the Enclave has become the flagship as a three-row crossover that wants to go head-to-head with German imports.

Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.