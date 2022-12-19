A few weeks ago, I joined 20 of my fellow governors in a letter to Congressional leaders asking them to repeal the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for our military, and today I’d like to provide an update on our request.

In August of last year, President Biden directed United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to impose a COVID vaccine mandate on the men and women of our armed forces. Since that time, the National Guard has missed its recruiting target by 10 percent, and 7,500 members have left the service. The United States Army also missed its recruiting target by 25 percent, falling short of their target by 15,000 recruits.

