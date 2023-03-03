Endometriosis is on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) list of common reproductive health concerns for women, but what is it?
According to the National Library of Medicine’s (NLM) MedlinePlus, endometriosis (or endo) causes tissue that’s similar to the tissue lining a woman’s uterus or womb to grow in other places in her body. Here are some basic facts about endometriosis and you can find more at medlineplus.gov/endometriosis.html.
Causes, risk factors
The cause of endometriosis is unknown, but there are ways to know if you’re at a higher or lower risk for the condition. You may be at a higher risk if:
Women in your family have a history of having endometriosis.
You got your first period before age 11.
Your monthly cycles are shorter than 27 days.
Your periods tend to be heavy and last more than seven days.
You may be at a lower risk for endometriosis if:
You’ve been pregnant before.
You breastfeed your babies.
Your periods started later in your preteen years.
Symptoms
Pelvic pain and infertility are the main symptoms of endometriosis, but there are a lot of other possible symptoms, including:
Painful period cramps, which worsen over time.
Painful bowel movements or urination during your period.
Pain during or after sex.
Intestinal or lower abdominal pain.
Fatigue or lack of energy.
Diagnosis and treatment
If you think you may have or be at an increased risk for endometriosis, discuss your symptoms and medical history with your doctor. A pelvic exam and imaging tests can be used to obtain more information, but surgery is the only way to know for sure if you have endometriosis. Your doctor will most likely perform a laparoscopy (surgery where a thin tube with a camera and light is inserted through a small cut in the skin) to observe tissue patches inside your body. While there’s no cure for endometriosis, there are ways to treat the symptoms, including:
Pain relievers
Whether this is your first time really hearing about endometriosis or you’ve grown up with a mom or sister who had it, it can be really beneficial to educate yourself and the other women in your life about the condition. It can affect different aspects of your reproductive health, including your period and your fertility.
