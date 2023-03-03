Endometriosis is on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) list of common reproductive health concerns for women, but what is it?

According to the National Library of Medicine’s (NLM) MedlinePlus, endometriosis (or endo) causes tissue that’s similar to the tissue lining a woman’s uterus or womb to grow in other places in her body. Here are some basic facts about endometriosis and you can find more at medlineplus.gov/endometriosis.html.

