Hello everyone!
Endurance is a big part of successful living. Endurance, in my opinion, is the ability to continue or keep going. Endurance means we continue or keep going in spite of our fatigue, how we feel, and even through challenging circumstances. Endurance says I refuse to give up. Today, I want to share three things we need to learn to endure in our day to day life.
First of all, we need to learn how to endure conflict. A conflict is a disagreement between two parties. Disagreements are a part of life. Close family members have disagreements.
Best friends have disagreements. Co-workers have disagreements. In response, the Bible offers this bit of advice in Colossians 3:13, “Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” Endurance means that we keep the relationship going, while we work though our differences. We cannot get mad and cut people off every time we have a dispute.
Secondly, we need to learn how to endure criticism. The truth of the matter is everyone will not like you nor support what your trying to accomplish in life. Therefore, it is imperative that we all develop thick skin. When Nehemiah was being criticized for rebuilding the wall around Jerusalem, he chooses to ignore his antagonists. I like the way he puts it in Nehemiah 6:3, “…I am carrying on a great project and cannot go down. Why should the work stop while I leave it and go down to you?” Don’t let the critics distract you from completing your God given goals. Sometimes the best course of action is to simply ignore them!
Thirdly, we need to learn how to endure crisis. We all go through trials and troubles that concern us. We all go through moments of stress and anxiety but we cannot allow these moments in time to overwhelm us or to stop our forward mobility. The Bible says it best in 1 Peter 5:7, “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” The best thing we can do when we are going through difficult moments in our lives is to lean and depend on Jesus. He will help us to keep moving forward during some of the most problematic periods in our lives.
Yes, endurance is the ability to continue or to keep going in spite of fatigue, how we feel, and even through challenging circumstances. With that being said, I truly believe that in order for God’s people to live a victorious life, we must learn how to endure conflict, criticism, and crisis. I want to leave you today with Galatians 6:9, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
Blessings!!!
