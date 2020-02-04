Frankly, I had the plan to write about the ongoing wet-dry campaign in Van Buren County, and it’s potential to spill a lot of ink in times to come, but I just finished up on a story about Enhanced Docket Court and, really, you need to hear about this.
Enhanced Docket Court, to give you the elevator pitch, is an ad-hoc Drug Court in Van Buren County. Drug Court is something in place in Faulkner County, as one example, where participants are brought in to court-as-a-program, that is they have a problem with drugs (as the court name implies) this problem has brought them to the attention of the legal system and now, in Drug Court, this same legal system will undertake a holistic approach to end the drug abuse cycle.
Counselors, for example, are part of the program, as is regular participation in counseling sessions, making this a bit more far-reaching than the typical see-the-judge-and-pay-your-fine court.
Van Buren County wanted this, wanted a Drug Court, even needed it. The economy there is at low ebb and as is often the case in low-opportunity environments drug abuse is thriving. (Some may recall the movie “Meth Storm” on HBO a couple years ago – it was centered in Van Buren County.)
The Honorable HG Foster holds court in Clinton and could see, as could many others, what was going on with drug abuse (and really “drug abuse” and “meth abuse” are interchangeable terms in the county — opioids not being quite a dire a problem as it is in other areas of the country) and applied for a grant to put a Drug Court program, much like Faulkner County’s, in Van Buren County.
The grant was rejected. Drug Court is a popular program with a wide-ranging need and there’s only so much money to go around after all.
This is what led to Enhanced Docket Court, currently underway in Van Buren County. The difference being the, as they say, “funding formula,” which is to say most of the work being put into it is done by court officers and officials, and counselors, already in place who then donate their time to the program.
Foster proposed, under the “donating” heading, to the Quorum Court to provide assistance including office space late in that court’s 2018 session, which was granted.
They had some space, they had people willing to put in the time, now to find clients.
This was interesting. Talking to Foster, it wasn’t a question of getting the “low hanging fruit” into the program, some kid who happened to be in the car when somebody got pulled over. No, he wanted to bring people into the program who were on the edge of falling down the rabbit hole of drug abuse, to catch ‘em (to carry this metaphor forward) before they fall.
So now you can go up to the court in the afternoon, when Foster takes a break from the regular proceedings, to conduct Enhanced Docket court.
Clients of the system wait, folders in hand, their turn to speak with the judge. One at a time they’re called forward and their packet, essentially their records of what they’ve been doing is presented to the judge for review.
A conversation takes place, usually beginning with the words “How’s it going?”
Are they making their counseling appointments (a quick check with the counselor), their parole appointments, (a quick check with the parole officer), passing their drug tests (ditto), staying out of trouble (check with the prosecutor) and then … just checking.
“How’s it going?” write large, how’s the family, how’s the job working out, you were having car problems (landlord problems, baby momma problems) and just checking in with them.
Encouragement or admonition is given, sometimes in combination, and “see you next time.”
The court just had its first graduate last month, someone who’d gotten it together over a two year span.
A lot of excitement over this graduate because, after all, this is an ad hoc program staffed by volunteers and funded by donations – and it’s had its first graduate.
