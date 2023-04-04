The phrase “environmental health” may bring to mind images of solar panels and reusable water bottles, but it’s more than that. Keeping the environment healthy is key to keeping humans healthy, and environmental health can have a significant impact on personal health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Environmental Health Services (EHS) Department focuses on four main ways to take care of the environment. EHS works to provide safe water, ensure food safety, assess and manage emerging health threats and sanitize large passenger vessels like cruise ships.

