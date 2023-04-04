The phrase “environmental health” may bring to mind images of solar panels and reusable water bottles, but it’s more than that. Keeping the environment healthy is key to keeping humans healthy, and environmental health can have a significant impact on personal health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Environmental Health Services (EHS) Department focuses on four main ways to take care of the environment. EHS works to provide safe water, ensure food safety, assess and manage emerging health threats and sanitize large passenger vessels like cruise ships.
Safe water
According to the CDC, one in eight Americans drink from private wells and one in five private wells that were sampled were contaminated enough to affect health. There can also be bacteria outbreaks in water due to ineffective water management. EHS works to ensure states have funding to improve drinking water safety, provide training and resources to minimize health risks in plumbing construction and provide guidance to address health risks in public recreational water like pools.
Food safety
The CDC reports that over half of the foodborne illness outbreaks in the U.S. happen in large, public food spaces like restaurants, school cafeterias or banquet facilities. To promote food safety, EHS has partnerships with health departments to research and identify practices for restaurants to reduce illness and outbreaks, keeps track of foodborne illness outbreaks and their environmental causes and equips environmental health professionals to conduct restaurant outbreak investigations.
Environmental health practice
Environmental health professionals often have to work across different areas of their field, but the most important role they play is determining and assessing emerging health threats. This makes them a critical part of the health care system, and strengthening environmental health practices an important part of maintaining and improving environmental health. EHS is responsible for providing emergency response training and resources, expanding and improving the capacity of environmental health programs and services and supporting the current and future environmental health professionals.
Vessel sanitation program
Vessel sanitation deals with environmental health on cruise ships, since illness can spread quickly when a large population is in close quarters. EHS provides health education to those involved in the cruise ship industry and those traveling on cruise ships, monitors and investigates any illness outbreaks and has environmental health experts inspect cruise ships to prevent and control the spread of illness.
People are only as healthy as their environment, and it’s important to care for yours and support those who do in whatever way you can. Learn more about EHS at cdc.gov/nceh/ehs/about.html.
