I have decided to come to an end of the weekly devotionals that I have been sending you. Therefore I will provide devotionals for this week, and then for one more for next week, which will be the week of Easter. As I have shared with you in the past I am working on a devotional book and have shared with you many of the devotions that will be included in my book. I do think it might be time to return to our normal articles and will begin that in near future. I hope the devotionals that I have shared with you have helped you to create your own path of studying God’s word and learning how your life is ever so blessed by living it close to God.
Our final two devotional series books will be Esther and Psalms, both amazing books in their own right, but hey all of God’s word is amazing.
In our story today, we find bravery, devotional, commitment and intrigue. Ironically, at this very time the Sight and Sound theatre in Branson is showing the play Esther. I highly recommend this in person as you would be blessed by seeing this play unfold before your eyes.
As you read the devotional this week, ask yourself, “are you possibly where you are in your life at this very moment for a special reason”? This was the case for Esther and my thoughts are it very well could be the place for you. God doesn’t make accidents, and He has you right where He needs you to do his work! Blessings to you as you continue our study together.
Day 99: God, our redeemer
Prayer: Lord, we surrender our daily lives to you. Your hand protects us in ways we cannot begin to understand. Teach us to always rely on you, our rock and redeemer. Amen.
Esther had not made known her people or kindred, for Mordecai had commanded her not to make it known. Esther 2:10.
A new queen is to be chosen. All the young virgins of the land were brought to the palace. They were given twelve months of beautification procedures before being presented to the king. Esther was taken to the king and found favor in his eyes (v16). In fact the king loved Esther more than all the other women, and he chooses her to be queen (v17). Sadly, his choice was made on external views only for he knows very little if anything about Esther. In our lives we are given many choices to make daily. Wisdom would decree that we gather as much information as possible when making our choices. Interesting to our story is God is guiding Esther in her life and thus guides her to to not reveal who she truly is or who are her people. In our lives God will give us wisdom if we but seek it, follow God’s words for your life.
Prayer: Lord, give us wisdom to follow your way, courage to stay the path, and trust to know you are guiding our lives. Teach us to remain quiet when needed, and to speak when required, following your ways in our lives. Amen.
DAY 101: Pride before the fall
Prayer: Lord, do not allow us to live in such a sway that our pride causes us to take terrible decisions. Let us live loving others as you have taught us, and don’t let pride trip us up in our lives. Amen.
DAY 102: Ready, when called?
Prayer: Lord, make us ready to do what is right even it means personal danger to ourselves. Give us faith to know that if you call us to it, you O Lord will see us through it. Amen.
DAY 103: God’s providential hand
Prayer: Lord, show us daily in how better to live our life under your providential care. Let us walk humbly on the path you guide. Amen.
DAY 104: Heeding God’s call
Then Esther spoke again to the king. She fell at his feet and wept and pleaded with him to avert the evil plan of Haman the Agagite and the plot he had devised against the Jews. Esther 8:3.
Esther, the queen, living in the royal palace. She had servants to attend to her every need, food for her was plenty, in life she had no wants. Mordecai, her uncle and guardian had gone from a beggar at the gate to second in command to the king. God though is not done with Esther (and God is not done with you in your life) as he now uses Esther to save his people. And who knows whether Esther had come to the kingdom for such a time as this? In your life what may God be calling you to do, to risk your life for others? May you be like Esther and see beyond your pleasures in life and live, risk, striving for something greater. For indeed, who knows that God hasn’t put you right where you are for a very special task.
Prayer: Lord, teach us to look beyond the comfort of our own lives and help; those in need. When you call us let us be ready to risk whatever is necessary to heed your call. Amen.
May blessings continue to come your way in life. May healing occur where it needs to occur and may you truly find the peace of God radiating from within you each and every day.
