I have decided to come to an end of the weekly devotionals that I have been sending you. Therefore I will provide devotionals for this week, and then for one more for next week, which will be the week of Easter. As I have shared with you in the past I am working on a devotional book and have shared with you many of the devotions that will be included in my book. I do think it might be time to return to our normal articles and will begin that in near future. I hope the devotionals that I have shared with you have helped you to create your own path of studying God’s word and learning how your life is ever so blessed by living it close to God.

Our final two devotional series books will be Esther and Psalms, both amazing books in their own right, but hey all of God’s word is amazing.

