Good morning brothers and sisters!
God is such a loving and caring God! He loves us so much. We must get that in our hearts because He truly does love us. I can’t speak for anyone else but I thank God for keeping me in the times I turned my back on Him.
You see, that’s the kind of God we need to serve. So let’s focus more on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. Today I want to talk about eternity.
Eternity to me means “endless life after death,” a state of which time has no application, timelessness. Brothers and sisters, we have stepped into another year and a new decade which God has allowed us to see.
It’s not that we have been so good, that’s not the reason that we have stepped into another year and another decade. It’s only through His grace and mercy that we stepped into another year and decade. And guess, what else?
It’s because of Jesus, the Giver of Grace and Mercy! And it’s because of Him that we are here today. I want to start this year off thanking God for allowing me to see another year and another decade. Amen ...
Listen brothers and sisters, one day we all are going to leave this place called earth. We don’t know when or how but just assured as we are breathing we are going to die or Jesus will come back first.
Which ever one comes first, we are going to leave this earth. I know some of you are saying why am I talking like that and why is he speaking death over us.
Well I’m not, I’m speaking the truth and the truth hurts. How many of you know this old world is not our home? We are just passing through to our final destination.
Our final destination will be Heaven or hell, whichever one you choose. It could be Heaven with God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit or you can make it in hell with the devil (called satan) with his angels.
Now whichever one you choose that will be your last destination. Let me bring it closer to home for you. In other words, it will be home sweet home for you eternally, forever and ever.
You know what? Your soul, the real you, will never die so however you live and die down here on earth will determine where you will open up your eyes after death.
Once again, your soul, which is the real you, will come out of your flesh and bone body and spend eternity in Heaven or hell. The real you will stand before Jesus to be judged and you will be judged by the word of God.
See that’s why it’s important to go to Church and read your Bible. Because God will NEVER go back on His words. After death, your soul will continue to exist.
Once again, the real you will never die. Just think about that. You know it could be a good thing or it could be a bad thing.
So many think that once you are dead that’s it. NO, the real you, your soul, will keep on living.
It just won’t be down here on earth or you can say in this world. I just want to say that when I write articles I have people, you, in mind. I’m not writing to scare anyone, I’m just writing what God put on my heart. Remember, I love you.
But above all, God loves you. Now in closing, if you have not made Jesus your Lord and Savior, start this year off right by making Him Lord of your life. Let me tell you, He loves you and He wants to save you.
Guess what, He wants you in Heaven with Him. I don’t know about you but I have people in Heaven I would love to see and be with again. Just remember, eternity is forever and ever. It’s no one’s call but yours. So it is, it is so. Amen ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com and 501-908-9507.
