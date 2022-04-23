‘Everything Everywhere All At Once” is written and directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (writers and directors of “Swiss Army Man”) and stars Michelle Yeoh (“Crazy Rich Asians” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) as an aging Chinese immigrant who gets swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. Unfortunately, this sweeps her up into an even bigger adventure when she finds herself lost in the infinite worlds of the multiverse.
The multiverse is a hot topic in the world of cinema right now. “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” really got it kicked off in mainstream cinema back in 2018 and Marvel has continued expanding upon that with “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the upcoming “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” and their Disney+ shows like “What If?” and “Loki.” Now, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, aka “The Daniels,” are teaming up with A24 to bring this concept to the world of indie cinema in what will likely be THE multiversal movie of the year and quite possible of all time.
“Everything Everywhere All At Once” was in my top 10 most anticipated movies of the year at the start of 2022 and is now my favorite movie of the year so far. It will have to take something pretty massive to knock this out of the number one spot because this is something really special. I’ve had major anticipation for this movie all year and with near universal praise for it coming out of the South by Southwest Film Festival back in March, I went into this with expectations that extended to a complete other universe and somehow this movie still found a way to exceed those expectations.
Let me be clear, this is not a mainstream type of multiverse movie like what Marvel has had to offer to moviegoers. It’s written and directed by the makers of “Swiss Army Man” which, if you haven’t seen it, has Daniel Radcliffe playing a farting corpse being dragged around the forest by Paul Dano. This movie, while having themes, messages and moments that are grounded in this reality (which I’ll get into later), gets pretty weird. It’s a movie that features talking raccoons, people eating lipstick, and humans with hotdog fingers, and those aren’t even the weirdest moments. It’s really out there, but if you can go into it and accept the crazy, original creativity this movie has to offer, then trust me this is going to be one fun and unique ride.
This was one of those movies that really benefited from seeing it with an audience because of just how insane and hilarious it is. I have not laughed, and I have not heard an audience laugh, that hard and that much during a movie as I did watching this. To my knowledge as I’m writing this review, I don’t think there was a joke that didn’t work, at least for me. The comedy here is just my type of humor and I loved every second of it.
With all the comedy and quirky moments, there is a heart to this story with messages and themes that help ground this movie to make it what it is. The Daniels pull off a near magic trick and somehow find a way to make me cry and bust out laughing within the same second. This is a movie about human connections, how taking a moment to listen and be kind to each other can go a long way. The story centers around Michelle Yeoh’s character, Evelyn, and her Chinese immigrant family. You have her husband (played by Ke Huy Quan, “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”), her daughter (played by Stephanie Hsu, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and her father (played by James Hong, “Big Trouble in Little China” and “Kung Fu Panda”). No one in this family really understands each other and it causes them to basically fall apart at the seams which causes this whole adventure in the first place. The way this plays out and resolves itself for each character is really beautiful and genuinely brought me to tears.
This, to me, is also a movie about stress. The film takes place during tax seasons which, and I’m sure many people can agree with me on this, is one of the most stressful times of the year. In my eyes when viewing this movie, the whole multiversal adventure is a manifested of Evelyn’s stress. Characters mention multiple times that the Evelyn we spend time with is basically the most pathetic Evelyn, the one that’s accomplished the least in her life and I think this multiverse is Evelyn imagining what her life could’ve been like if XYZ could’ve happened instead which I feel is a universal feeling everyone goes through in their lives.
The Daniels wear this inspirations for this movie on their sleeve. There’s seems to be a lot of clear influence from The Wachowskis (the directors of “The Matrix”) and that’s probably the highest praise one can get coming from me because The Wachowski Sisters are apart of my top 2 favorite directors of all time. The whole concept of sharing emotions, memories and skills from another being is basically ripped right out of The Wachowski’s Netflix show “Sense8,” one of my favorite TV shows of all time. Even the influence from “The Matrix” is clear here and it’s just as initiative as the 1999 sci-fi film was. There’s also a lot of references to other directors and films throughout including Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai and Pixar.
Michelle Yeoh is one of my favorite actress of all time (probably in my top 3 at the top of my head) so I’m always happy to see her in any role and this is honestly probably her best yet (or at least her best since “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”). This movie allows her to do everything (everywhere) all at once. Her character goes through pretty much every single emotion humans can go through throughout the course of the movie and Yeoh pulls it off flawlessly. This movie also features some really awesome action fight sequences and with Yeoh being famous for her martial arts background, this allows for us to get to see her kick some butt once again and that’s always a good time.
Ke Huy Quan, who plays Evelyn’s husband, has been completely out of Hollywood since the 90s and hasn’t acted in anything since a Hong Kong film in 2002. He didn’t feel like he had a place in Hollywood as an Asian-American actor until he saw “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018. Seeing him in this movie, you would never think he ever had a two decade long absence from acting because man he kills it. He actually probably has the hardest task of anyone because he basically has to play three different people. One character is basically a beta version, one is the more “alpha” version, and one is a really perfect Tony Leung impression. He nails all of these flawlessly and is able to switch in-and-out of each character with ease.
The rest of the ensemble are all great as well. Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween” and “Knives Out”) is so good as an IRS agent. At first, she’s kind of playing exactly how you’d picture an IRS agent, but in the third act we really get to know the character more as her walls come down and Curtis really makes you understand her and where she’s coming from. Stephanie Hsu and James Hong are also both really fun as Evelyn’s daughter and father and Jenny Slate (“Parks and Recreation”) gets a small, but very fun role. There’s one scene with her and a dog that really cracked me up.
“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” I believe, will go down as a defining movie of the decade and, if all is right in the world, will be viewed as a classic decades down the road. With initiative editing techniques, complex themes and performances, and a unique and original concept, it’s a must see so if you’re willing to go on this wild emotional rollercoaster of a film, please check it out as it is currently in theaters.
