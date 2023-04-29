‘Evil Dead Rise” is written and directed by Lee Cronin (director of “The Hole in the Ground”) and is a reboot of the iconic horror franchise “The Evil Dead.” The film follows a family who find an ancient book that gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building and thrusts them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

The Evil Dead franchise started as one of beloved horror director Sam Raimi’s first films with an unbelievably small budget that grew to a massive success and a classic in the horror genre. The success of that film spawned two sequels, a remake in 2013 and three seasons of a tv series. While there have been very few installments in this series, it’s been one of the few horror franchises without any duds in the mix, one of the most consistent in the genre.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

