‘Evil Dead Rise” is written and directed by Lee Cronin (director of “The Hole in the Ground”) and is a reboot of the iconic horror franchise “The Evil Dead.” The film follows a family who find an ancient book that gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building and thrusts them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.
The Evil Dead franchise started as one of beloved horror director Sam Raimi’s first films with an unbelievably small budget that grew to a massive success and a classic in the horror genre. The success of that film spawned two sequels, a remake in 2013 and three seasons of a tv series. While there have been very few installments in this series, it’s been one of the few horror franchises without any duds in the mix, one of the most consistent in the genre.
“Evil Dead Rise” continues that tradition with another incredible addition to the franchise. This film follows in line with the 2013 remake with a much darker and far less comedic version of the story compared to Sam Raimi’s original trilogy. It’s brutal, unforgiving and much more sinister than any other Evil Dead installment to date. From the opening kill, taking place a week after the main events of the story, the film lets you know exactly what you’re getting into and once it showcases one of the best title card reveals in cinematic history, you know you’re in for an incredible experience.
This Evil Dead film is smart because it completely changes up the formula from the previous films, bringing in something fresh. All the other Evil Dead movies took place in the same cabin in the woods, but this installment takes place in a dilapidated Los Angeles apartment complex. This new setting for the franchise creates a much more claustrophobic atmosphere. While in the previous films, character could theoretically have the entire forest to run out into to escape the sinister happenings of the demonic possessions, the characters in “Rise” have trapped thanks to broken stairs and an out-of-service elevator. This forces director and screenwriter Lee Cronin to get very creative and man does he.
It also changes up the formula in terms of the characters. Every other Evil Dead film to date has revolved around young adult friends, some couples and one pair of siblings. This movie, however, follows a family; a mom, her three kids and her sister. This brings a completely new dynamic to this series when it’s someone’s mom, brother, sister, etc that’s being taken over by the Deadites. It’s a much more emotionally driven story when the blood being spilled is from someone’s actual blood family.
While die-hard fans of the original trilogy may be let down by the near total lack of comedy compared to Sam Raimi’s films, this is really a movie that I definitely think all horror fans will enjoy. It really feels like a movie made by and for fans of this genre. The film is littered with references and easter eggs to not only the previous Evil Dead films, but to other iconic horror movies in general. There is one reference to one of my personal favorite horror movies of all time here that as it was happening on screen, it nearly made me jump up and down in my seat in excitement like a five year old. I’m still energized by that reference as I’m writing this review. Bravo to whoever’s idea that was.
After the initial possession takes place, after the infamous prayer is first read aloud, this movie fully starts going off the rails like one would expect from this film series. From that moment on, it is non-stop tension building, non-stop suspense and non-stop gore. There are very few moments that the film just lets the audience breathe or relax. Not many horror movies make my squirm as much as this did and if I wasn’t in a movie theater surrounded by other people, there would’ve been so many moments that I would’ve been screaming at the screen. There are also some very fun and creative kills here, one in particular involving a cheese grater was very inspired. It’s high-quality horror.
Like a lot of horror movies, the cast is filled with a bunch of relatively unknown actors, but the cast is so good that I hope that changes for a lot of them. Alyssa Sutherland as the mom who is the first to get possessed by a Deadite is brilliant. Sure a lot of her performance relies on the demonic voice and incredible makeup, but her facial expressions and body movements really sell the character. Lily Sullivan as her sister who has to basically take over the parental role for the children after their mother is possessed is a fantastic lead, especially in the final showdown where she really gets to shine. Nell Fisher as the youngest of the three kids is an incredible child actress who really sells her both innocence and horror.
I will say that “Evil Dead Rise” does leave some questions unanswered. Like how was the Necronomicon hidden in the bank vault under the apartment building? Why that apartment building? Not much explanation is given to the past owners of the book despite the other films doing so. I would’ve liked just slightly more backstory to things because this is a completely new story where the previous films never happened (they even change some rules here involving how to get rid of the demon) so there’s still a few things I think they should have explained just slightly more.
“Evil Dead Rise” is a must see for not only fans of the series, but fans of the genre in general. It’s filled with lots of gore, suspense, thrills and just love for horror in general. It will go down as the, if not one of the, best horror movies of the year. “Evil Dead Rise” is currently in theaters.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.