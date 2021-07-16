Excuses, everyone has one. Your excuses mean nothing when you stand before Jesus for judgement. All will stand before Christ.
I love using myself as an example. You see, I have not always been saved. I have not always trusted Jesus as my lord and savior. In fact, when I look back and examine my life I realize had I died back then, in hell I would have opened my eyes. I thank God for keeping me through my past sinful lifestyle. I thank God for his son Jesus, who made it all possible for me to be free from the bondage of sin. It is because of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus that I am here today. Jesus, I thank you for adopting me into the family of God. I often think about those who did not trust Jesus to be their lord and savior. I think about those who never gave their lives to Him. I think about those who do not believe that Jesus is the son of God, who died for our sins. In fact, Jesus died for the sins of the entire world. He was the only one qualified to die for our sins because there was no sin in him. In fact, he was the only sinless man to walk the face of the earth. He was the only one able to redeem us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. There are many people who have died and opened their eyes in hell, because they would have, should have and could have lived for Jesus. Do not go to hell thinking about what you would have, should have, and could have done. For instance, I should have made Jesus my lord and savior, I should have stopped living like I was married and gotten married. I should have stopped lying and stealing. I should have accepted who God made me whether that be a woman or a man. I would have stopped sinning, but I was having so much fun with the lifestyle I was living. Sinning made me feel like I was on top of the world, and no one could tell me anything. Sinning made me feel like I was all that and no one could touch me, not even God. Now I realize I was wrong. Now my eyes have been opened in hell and here I will sit throughout eternity. I could have given my life to Jesus, but I thought living without him was a much better option. Yes, I could have given my life to Jesus, but I chose living in sin over Jesus. I could have given my life to Jesus, but I thought about all the fun I would be missing out on if I lived for him. I chose to live for the god of this world, Satan. Do not let this be your testimony, everything I just mentioned are nothing but excuses. Brothers and sisters, excuses will not get you into heaven. If you end up in hell you have no one to blame but yourself. Listen, God loves you and sent his son Jesus, who died for you to have access to heaven not hell. Jesus laid on the cross for you and me. No one took his life. He gave his life so we can go to heaven to live for him throughout eternity; that is if you choose to. So, give your life to Jesus. He has already paid the price for your soul, through his death, burial and resurrection. Do not be one of those should have, could have, would have people. Give your life to Jesus today. Invite him into your heart, make him your lord and savior. Trust him, he will make everything alright one day.
So it is, it is so.
