At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is an exhibit depicting the way soldiers lived in Iraq.

The exhibit is built around a tent. It includes several soldier “bring homes” from their service including a bug out bag, uniforms from local soldiers, traffic signs from Iraq and a prayer rug. There are also actual photos of Saddam Hussein, the country’s dictator, when he was captured, provided by a local soldier, who actually there during the capture.

