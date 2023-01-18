At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is an exhibit depicting the way soldiers lived in Iraq.
The exhibit is built around a tent. It includes several soldier “bring homes” from their service including a bug out bag, uniforms from local soldiers, traffic signs from Iraq and a prayer rug. There are also actual photos of Saddam Hussein, the country’s dictator, when he was captured, provided by a local soldier, who actually there during the capture.
One may access information regarding the Iraq War, which was fought between Iraq and a group of countries led by the United States and the United Kingdom. It began on March 20, 2003 and ended on December 18, 2011. The war resulted in the toppling of the Iraqi government led by Hussein.
While much of the fight was launched from the skies, American soldiers were shot at, logged countless hours in a fighting positions waiting for threats, served as drivers and riders in convoys hit by improvised explosive devices, escorted diplomats, and saw the human toll of a massive bomb explosions.
In 1990, Iraq invaded the country of Kuwait and started the Gulf War. After Iraq lost the Gulf War, they had agreed to inspections by the United Nations. By the early 2000s, Iraq was refusing to allow U.N. inspectors into the country. Then 9/11 happened. The U.S. began to worry that the leader of Iraq, Hussein, was helping terrorists and that he was secretly developing weapons of mass destruction.
Hussein was captured by American forces on Dec. 13, 2003, and was imprisoned. After a lengthy trial, Hussein was hung on Dec. 30, 2006.
During the Iraq War, 4,488 U.S. service personnel were directly killed. Another 32,223 were injured (this does not include those suffering from PTSD).
It cost $350,000 to deploy one American military member during the Iraq War. One in 8 soldiers, who returned from the Iraq War, suffers from PTSD. About 20 percent of U.S. soldiers serving in the Iraq war was wounded with serious brain or spinal injuries.
The museum hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Group tours may be arranged at other times. For information, call 501-796-8181. There is no charge to tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.