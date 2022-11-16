At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is an exhibit to remind visitors of the importance of soldier pigeons. The exhibit includes both a WWI pigeon carrier and a WWII pigeon carrier. Both are in good condition and fairly rare. Also, there is an authentic WWII pigeon bra – which was not an easy find for museum officials.

The pigeon bra was a vest that was created to protect carrier pigeons as they parachuted through the air strapped to the chest of paratroopers during World War II. The bra was designed and manufactured by the brassiere company, Maidenform. On December 22, 1944, Maidenform agreed to make 28,500 pigeon vests for the U.S. government, switching, as many companies did, from peacetime production to producing supplies for the war.

