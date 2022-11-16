At the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia, there is an exhibit to remind visitors of the importance of soldier pigeons. The exhibit includes both a WWI pigeon carrier and a WWII pigeon carrier. Both are in good condition and fairly rare. Also, there is an authentic WWII pigeon bra – which was not an easy find for museum officials.
The pigeon bra was a vest that was created to protect carrier pigeons as they parachuted through the air strapped to the chest of paratroopers during World War II. The bra was designed and manufactured by the brassiere company, Maidenform. On December 22, 1944, Maidenform agreed to make 28,500 pigeon vests for the U.S. government, switching, as many companies did, from peacetime production to producing supplies for the war.
No matter the war or situation, the carrier pigeon’s job was dangerous. However, they ate little and were easy to transport. More important, they could travel at speeds well in excess of 60 miles per hour. They could be relied on not to be distracted and they were immune to tear gas. Nearby enemy soldiers often tried to shoot down pigeons, knowing that released birds were carrying important messages. Some of these pigeons became quite famous among the infantrymen.
The United States’ bravest pigeon warrior, Cher Ami, of the U.S. Army Signal Corps’ Pigeon Intelligence Service, lost a foot and one eye, saving a large group of surrounded American infantrymen. Cheri Ami was awarded the French “Croix de Guerre with Palm” for heroic service delivering 12 important messages during the Battle of Verdun. On the bird’s final mission in October 1918, he delivered a message despite having been shot through the breast and wing. The crucial message, found in the capsule hanging from a ligament of his shattered leg, saved 194 U.S. soldiers of the 77th Infantry Division’s “Lost Battalion.”
Cher Ami became the hero of the 77th Infantry Division. Army medics worked to save his life. When he recovered enough to travel, the now one-legged bird was put on a boat to the U.S., with General John J. Pershing seeing him off.
One of the most impressive things about the war records of the carrier pigeons was how widely the birds were used. Their service as battlefield messengers is their most known use, and the pigeons found homes in every branch of service.
Located at 53 N. Mt. Olive, the museum hours are 9 to 3, Fridays and Saturdays. Also, group tours by appointment. No charge to tour. For information, call 501-796-8181.
