We will conclude our reading this week on the book of Exodus, and you will receive two bonus days of reading. Notice how the Israelites forget what God has done for them, how they fear when they should trust and how they complain when they should be grateful. All of God’s words can be a reminder to us in our lives, that He is in charge and our lives would be much better if we would but “surrender our lives to him”. I so hope you are enjoying your devotionals and getting something out of them, it is truly a blessing for me to provide them to you.

Day 10: A Loud Cry

