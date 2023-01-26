We will conclude our reading this week on the book of Exodus, and you will receive two bonus days of reading. Notice how the Israelites forget what God has done for them, how they fear when they should trust and how they complain when they should be grateful. All of God’s words can be a reminder to us in our lives, that He is in charge and our lives would be much better if we would but “surrender our lives to him”. I so hope you are enjoying your devotionals and getting something out of them, it is truly a blessing for me to provide them to you.
Day 10: A Loud Cry
Read: Exodus 11: 1-10
There shall be a great cry throughout all the land of Egypt, such as there has never been, nor ever will be again. Exodus 11: 6.
One final plague to finally free God’s people from bondage. A plague so strong that all of the loans of Egypt, including Pharaoh himself will cry so loud, that all will hear. But how about God’s people? Were told in our reading that not even a growl from a dog will go against Israel. God made a promise to free Israel, to redeem them and save them. God makes a promise to us in our lives as well. However, as the Egyptians, a distinction still occurs in our day. Those who refuse to accept God’s son as their savior are left out, and I dare say will cry as the Egyptians cried. Do not let this be you! Trust in God, accept Jesus as your savior and see the miracles God has in store for you.
Prayer: Lord, thank you for always fulfilling your promises to us. Thank you for redeeming us, saving us, rescuing us in the trials of our lives. May we allow you to lead, and may we forever follow. Amen.
Day 11: “Fear Not”
Read: Exodus 14: 5-14
And Moses said to the people, “Fear not, stand firm, and see the salvation of the Lord, which he will work for you today. For, the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall not see again.” Exodus 14:13.
Four hundred years of bondage isn’t enough for the people of Israel to trust the Lord. Leading them through the desert, providing food and water (miraculously I might add) isn’t enough for them to trust the Lord. Now, at the edge of the waters of the sea, they see Pharaoh and 600 of his greatest warriors on chariots about to overtake them, and they are afraid, and still do not trust the Lord. Moses tells them to fear not, for today the Lord will fight for you, and all you have to do is be silent (v.14). Now, they will finally trust and fear the Lord.
Prayer: Lord, forgive us for doubting your awesomeness. Forgive us in not trusting your completely with our lives. Thank you for the mercy you show us each and everyday, and for simply being our God. Amen.
Day 12: Commandments, not suggestions
Read: Exodus 20: 1-20
And God spoke all these words, saying, I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery. Exodus 20: 1-2.
OK, be honest, don’t you sometime think of God’s commandments as mere suggestions? I mean many of them don’t even apply to you in your daily life, so what’s all the fuss about anyway? Amazingly, I fear many people can relate to my opening sentences as real in their lives. However, let us not kid ourselves, God is the God of all creation. He gave the Israelites and all mankind, these “commandments” so that we could have a compass on how to live our lives. God knew we would need direction, words that we could understand, rules that we could obey, therefore He provided us with His commandments. Follow them and walk closely with God, disobey them and see how your life unravels.
Prayer: Lord, thank you for giving us detailed rules on how to live a life that honors you and honors mankind. Give us strength to follow your commandments daily in our lives. Amen.
Day 13: Short term memory
Read: Exodus 32: 7-14
Now therefore let me alone, that my wrath may burn hot against them and I may consume them, in order that I may make a great nation of you. Exodus 32:10.
Can you picture this scene? Moses has ascended to be in the presence of God. While away the very people that God has rescued, saved, redeemed has begun a party, and oh not just any party. They have gathered, brought all their finest jewelry and agreed that they do indeed need a god. So what do they do, they create one for themselves, a golden calf. They worship it, sacrifice to it, and ever proclaim, here’s our god (v8). Oh, what short term memory they have! Oh, what short term memories I fear we have in our lives as well, for you see often times we to get impatient and without even knowing it find for ourselves our own gods. Work, money, possessions, activities, sports teams all can become what we worship. Be careful in life to always remember there is only one God, and his name is I am.
Prayer: Lord, forgive us when we allow anything in our lives to take your place. Remind us that you and you alone are the only God that can save us in our lives. Amen.
Day 14: Detailed Construction
Read Exodus 35: 30-35
And he has filled him with the Spirit of God, with skill, with intelligence, with knowledge, and with all craftsmanship. Exodus 35:31.
God has called his people to prepare a place of worship between himself and the people. Notice how God provides specific details in his construction project, no stone left unturned. In addition, God fills the craftsman with His Spirit enabling them to perfect their work. Our lives are truly the same, God provide the Holy Spirit to enable us to be close to Him at all times, giving us wisdom, knowledge and guidance in the tasks he has in store for us. God will enable you to live your best life, never tire of looking at God’s blueprints for your life.
Prayer: Lord, you are the potter, we are the clay. Let us remember you have detailed plans for our lives and your Spirit will guide us along the way. We too become skilled craftsman when we turn to you. Amen.
Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.